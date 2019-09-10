Alshon Jeffery Reveals Nickname for Eagles Receiving Corps

One impressive win in the books and the Eagles are trademarking nicknames. The team’s wide receivers combined for 214 yards. More importantly, they put the NFL on notice.

Alshon Jeffery took to Twitter to coin a nickname for the Eagles’ receiving corps, shouting them out as the “DNA Boys.” The creative acronym obviously refers to the first letters in their names: D for DeSean Jackson, N for Nelson Agholor, A for Alshon Jeffery. Jackson paced the way Sunday with 154 yards, with Jeffery adding 49 yards and Agholor chipping in 11 yards. Fans were immediately on board with the nickname and clamoring for shirts to be made.

Jeffery and Jackson were guests on NFL Network’s GameDay show with Deion Sanders and talked about being disrespected around the league. Carson Wentz already called them the best receiving corps in the NFL. It’s something they take to the heart.

“Everybody can keep overlooking us as the best receiving corps,” Jeffery told Sanders. “We’re going to chill and sit back and do our thing. We believe in each other. We believe in us.”

Jackson nodded in agreement with Jeffery’s assessment, then joked about his fantasy football value.

“Y’all want to take me last in fantasy,” Jackson said. “Y’all keep sleeping on us.”

Jackson Threw Some Shade at Redskins

DeSean Jackson spent three seasons in Washington, so he is expertly qualified about the culture there. He wasn’t shy about revealing a few secrets about the Redskins’ locker room, too. Jackson was never worried about the Eagles winning Sunday because he knew what the guys on the other sideline were thinking. They thought they had the game won at halftime.

“I kept stressing to the boys when we came in the locker room that I have been over there before in that locker room and I know how they are,” Jackson told reporters. “I just stressed to my teammates that I felt that at halftime, they probably thought they had the game sealed and won.”

Was he throwing a little shade at the Redskins? Absolutely. He felt he had earned that right after they let him walk. Jackson was all smiles when talking about his new team. Philadelphia was the place he never wanted to leave in the first place.

“These guys, it’s a trigger effect coming from the owner. He’s really passionate about winning,” Jackson said. “It’s the mentality. We go out there regardless of the score. I’ve been in other places where you get down two touchdowns, boys be tucking their tails.”

The win over Washington was sweet revenge for Jackson, perhaps making it even sweeter was the fact it occurred on that owner’s birthday. Jeffrey Lurie celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday. What a way to do it.

