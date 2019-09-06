Falcons vs. Vikings Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Two high powered offenses in the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings will face off in week one.

These two teams last played in 2017. It was a 14-9 win for the Vikings. It is safe to say that we will see some more points on Sunday. It was Case Keenum throwing two touchdown passes for the Vikings in that game. Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ offense failed to get in the end zone, kicking three field goals. Ryan threw for just 173 yards last time out against Minnesota.

This game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium which is why the Vikings are four-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. the o/u is set at 48. These two teams did not reach half of that the last time they played.

Falcons vs. Vikings: QB Play to Decide This One

This sounds fairly obvious. This is the NFL and quarterback play is the most important thing for a team. In this matchup, the play of the guys under center is even more important. Ryan and Kirk Cousins are two inconsistent players, just look at Ryan’s last time out against the Vikings.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 19-11 vs. the Falcons. Cousins will look to lead his team to win No. 20. Cousins received criticism last season because of his massive, $84 million guaranteed contract. The Vikings missed the playoffs but he had one of his best statistical seasons. Cousins finished with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He threw for 4,298 yards and completed 70.1% of his passes. These are some of the best numbers in his career.

Minnesota had bigger problems last season, like their offensive line. The Vikings made strides in improving their line which will help Cousins get the ball to his offensive weapons. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are arguably the best one, two punch in the league. Dalvin Cook is in line for a monster season if he can stay healthy.

“It’s important that we stay balanced. We don’t want to be one way or the other,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. “We have to stay balanced. Obviously, third downs will be a key. Trying to help with the running game and doing a great job in the pocket with (quarterback Kirk) Cousins.”

For the Falcons, they are waiting to hear if Julio Jones will play or not. Jones wants a new contract and he is not sure if he will play this week without one. Nothing is set in stone yet. Jones has had 1,400 yards in five straight seasons. He is the clear No. 1 option on the Falcons and one of the best receivers in football.

Ryan needs Jones on the field. He is coming off a season where he threw for 4,924 yards with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Going on the road against Minnesota will be a tough early season test given the strength of the Vikings defense.

Falcons vs. Vikings: Pick & Prediction

The Vikings finished fourth in the league last season in yards allowed per game with 309.7. The Falcons were 28th with 384.5 yards per game. Atlanta allowed 26.4 points per game while Minnesota allowed 21.3.

Going into Minnesota, the Falcons defense will need to be better. The Vikings have weapons at every offensive position and they are poised to return to the playoffs in 2019. If Jones plays, this game will be a lot closer. If Jones decides that he will not play, the Falcons could struggle in this game.

Both teams come into this game with big expectations for this season. They are both viewed as potential playoff teams and a win in week one can go a long way. Jones is causing a distraction, Atlanta is on the road, ride Minnesota at home.

PICK: Vikings -4

UNDER: 48

SCORE PREDICTION: Vikings 24, Falcons 17

