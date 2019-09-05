Redskins vs. Eagles Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

NFC East rivals collide when the Washington Redskins visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Can Washington put up a fight?

These two teams are expected to head in different directions, the Redskins have question marks all over their rosters while the Eagles can win another Super Bowl, as long as everyone is healthy, especially Carson Wentz.

Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET

Lincoln Financial Field

Coverage: FOX

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by SBR Sportsbook

Redskins vs. Eagles -10

Over/Under: 45

Washington Redskins

The Redskins had to replace the injured Alex Smith as their starting quarterback and Case Keenum won the job over rookie Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy but none of them seem like good choices and this team is thin at the wide receiver and running back positions, which spells disaster. Smith’s leg injury last year derailed their season and is hard to see how they can be competitive.

Keenum recently talked to media members at the INOVA Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park and explained why he likes his team’s chances:

“I mean what’s not a challenge? This is Philadelphia Eagles on the road,” Keenum said.

“I mean I could sit here and name off the defenders on their team, but you guys know all of them. They have a proven track record of what they can do. Being at home, it’s tough. That crowd is a really, really tough crowd. It’s a hostile environment to go play. We got some young guys on our side of the ball, but heck, nobody is talking about us, nobody expects much from us. I think it’s a pretty good place to be in, man. I think we got a lot of fight in that locker room, especially on our side of the football. So I’m excited to go out there and show what we’re about.”

Philadelphia Eagles

If healthy, Carson Wentz will have a monster year, he played just 11 games last season and the group of offensive weapons at his disposal was underwhelming. This season the additions of DeSean Jackson and Jordan Howard will really help him.

Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert give Wentz plenty of potential targets and DeSean Jackson is the most dangerous deep threat Wentz has had in his career by far. Wentz was on pace for 41 touchdowns in 2017 and 31 last year and with this offense, it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Eagles.

Trends and Prediction

The Washington Redskins are:

4-1 ATS in their last five games in September

The Philadelphia Eagles are:

2-5 ATS in their last seven home games

1-5 ATS in their last six games in September

The Eagles will be at home and they’re the better team but is hard to lay so many points in a division game.

The key to this game for the Redskins will be getting everyone involved early and contribute, particularly wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Robert Davis and Steven Sims and running back Derrius Guice, who will all play their first-ever regular season games.

Linebacker Montez Sweat and cornerback Jimmy Moreland also need to have a big game. Sweat and Moreland had impressive training camp and preseason showings and they can help contain this explosive Philadelphia offense.

Pick: Redskins +10

READ NEXT: Colts vs. Chargers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick