Waiver Wire Week 5: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

As the fantasy football season continues, the waiver wire selection has become scarce. The good news is there were no major injuries to the top fantasy football players in Week 4, but this also makes it challenging to find viable waiver-wire candidates.

There are a few wide receiver options worth adding to your teams. The Titans offense had an explosion in Atlanta, and the main player to keep an eye on is rookie wideout AJ Brown. The former Ole Miss receiver had a 50-plus yard touchdown to start the game and never looked back.

Marcus Mariota looked Brown’s way early and often making the rookie the Titans wide receiver to target. Corey Davis could also be worth a flyer if Brown is not available in your league.

A Pair of Colts Wide Receivers Are Available in Most Leagues

Despite the loss, the Colts offense appears to be for real, at least from a fantasy perspective. With TY Hilton continuing to battle an injury, two Colts receivers emerged as waiver wire candidates: Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal. Both put up good numbers, but Pascal had one more target without the touchdown. While it is close, Pascal’s production seems slightly more sustainable as long as Hilton continues to miss time.

Given the shortage of running backs, if there are any good options still available in your league you should prioritize them over other positions. There is such a shortage of quality running backs that you can use them as trade chips even if you have plenty on your roster.

Another player to pickup is Giants receiver Golden Tate who is coming off a four-game suspension. Tate faces little competition when it comes to potentially becoming Daniel Jones’ WR1 in New York.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tate worked out with Melvin Gordon as he served his suspension and returns to the Giants in great shape. Trainer Todd Durkin discussed the work Tate put in while he awaited his return.

“When you’re by yourself, it’s kinda hard,” Durkin explained to NFL.com. “When Golden joined the crew, it was awesome. There was a little camaraderie, but a little competition, too. That livened him up. I can’t say enough about what Golden did. He was like, ‘Todd, I want to tear it up.’ So we busted their tails for four or five weeks. This is the hardest I’ve seen (Tate) work. And he’s been a great influence on Melvin, because he’s on a mission.”

Here is a look at my top waiver wire pickups heading into Week 5. We will continue to update this list as more games go final.

Waiver Wire Rankings: Week 5