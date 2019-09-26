Big 3 Basketball 2019: Ice Cube’s Deal with CBD Company Decoded

Ice Cube has always been able to reinvent himself.

The linear transition from West Coast rapper to actor was genius.

One of his most memorable movies was Friday.

The 1995 F. Gary Gray film also star comedian, Chris Tucker and actress Nia Long.

In the film, Ice Cube’s character, Craig Jones is fired for stealing cardboard boxes at work on his day off after an alleged camera caught him doing Craig and his best friend, Smokey, played by Chris Tucker, have to pay Big Worm back the $200 that Smokey owes by 10:00 PM the local or else…

Craig then starts asking his family for money, but they won’t give it to him. After Craig thinks he needs protection for 10:00, he gets his gun out of his drawer but his dad tells him that he needs to fight for himself.

When its 10:00, Craig and Smokey get shot at with submachine guns they hide in the back of a pickup truck. Craig then sees Deebo slap as he comes in and fights Deebo.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: A series of tweets suggest that Ezal, a neighborhood crackhead who does odds jobs in the neighborhood to support his habit actually got Craig fired.

The video of Ezal running with boxes in that tweet are apparently derived from deleted video scenes from the director’s cuts of the movie’s opening credits, according to a March 2018 article written by Global Grind.

“You know how crackheads get down,” Ice Cube told me by phone.

“He tries to grab anything that he can get his hands on.”

So the million dollar question, Mr. Cube: Is Ezal the reason Craig got fired on his day off?

“No,” laughed Ice Cube.

“He is not the reason why Craig got fired.”

“You couldn’t imagine the questions that I get about Friday; some unanswered questions from that movie.”

Fast forward to present day: Ice Cube is still as topicl as ever. He is the face of The Big 3, a three-on-three basketball league that features legends like Julius Erving, Allen Iverson and more.

Earlier this year, the Big 3 announced a partnership with cbdMD to become the Official CBD partner of the league.

What does this all mean?

I caught up CBDmd’s Yoshi Tochiki on the Scoop B Radio Podcast and discussed the CBD craze and how it is beneficial.

Check out a snippet from our Scoop B Radio Q&A below.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: On the line is a new friend of mine coming out of Charlotte my guy Yoshi Tochiki of cbdMD we’ve got a lot to talk about sir.



Yoshi Tochiki: Absolutely Brandon thanks so much for having me. It’s a pleasure.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Of course man. So look cbdMD. You guys had the patches on the BIG3 jerseys. This year how cool was that?

Yoshi Tochiki: Unreal, when you see something like that and pair up with Ice Cube it almost feels unreal. We found an overwhelming amount of pride for that.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How did it happen?



Yoshi Tochiki: That’s a great question. When we work with our athletes a lot of the stuff that’s coming to us is organic so the BIG3 was looking for an excellent partnership with a health brand and cbdMD had been at the right place at the right time our network put us together and Ice Cube said he sat down with our chief marketing officers, direct director of communications. He said I think that this is the right fit send me some samples let me try them out and let me see what happens. We sent him some samples and next thing you know we’re flying out how can we work together.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The NBA has done a lot of co-branding with companies for the patches on their jerseys. I would imagine that for you guys, it was a very expensive process did you have a lot of competition with people trying to get on board with BIG3 and the jersey patch?



Yoshi Tochiki: Yeah, I definitely think there we’re more cbd brands that were positioning themselves to work with the BIG3 I don’t know in detail what that cost was but I just know that I can say that we were the best fit for the BIG3 just because of our background and our marketing power it was just a perfect partnership



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The BIG3 is the first professional/ major league sports to allow cbd to be used by players in season or offseason. What is the misconception when it comes with sports and Marijuana or CBD?

Yoshi Tochiki: That’s a great question. I think that coming from the sports world everybody is always searching for relief. But the intoxication is the only question and am I going to be able to function can I perform at a high level. The end product and a lot of the misconceptions come from I’m I going to get high. Will I start to feel funny, I’m I going to get hungry? Will I be laughing at stuff? It really comes from the experience that misconception is quickly diminished once someone experiences our product. So, our products don’t make you feel funny they kind of grease the gears as we like to say in helping people perform at their highest level.