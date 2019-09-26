Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew Draws Hilarious Comparison: LOOK

Jacksonville Jaguars new starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has become quite the internet sensation over the past several weeks. From becoming the NFL’s new meme king to his interesting endorsement offers, Minshew has taken the league by storm, and he added another meme-worthy moment today.

Actor John Gries, who played the iconic cult character Uncle Rico in the film Napoleon Dynamite, stopped by the Jacksonville Jaguars practice facilities today, and while he was there, he took a picture with Minshew, who had already been compared to Uncle Rico prior to their meeting due to his signature mustache and ability to throw a football mega-long distances. Twitter, as you can imagine, had a field day:

Gardner Minshew x Uncle Rico The most ambitious crossover of all-time. 📷: @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/VRKfH43IrV — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 26, 2019

Uncle Rico showed up to Jags practice today. I am deceased. https://t.co/dj2GqkQiVA — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) September 26, 2019

Actor John Gries Hits Jacksonville

Jon Gries, who also starred in LOST, was also spotted at a Waffle House in Jacksonville earlier in the day. Later in the afternoon, he parked the famed Uncle Rico mobile outside of TIAA Bank Stadium, where he signed autographs and took iconic photos with fans and players alike. Some say Gries was in town to film a creative project for the NFL Network, although when asked what he was doing there, Gries said, half jokingly: “I can’t tell you.”

So "Uncle Rico" filmed a commercial for NFL Network that will air this Sunday. From a Waffle House. In Jax Beach. Lawd. — Austin (@JuicedJag) September 26, 2019

UPDATE: Uncle Rico has made it to TIAA Bank Field pic.twitter.com/DOblpC9U9R — Casey Feindt (@CaseyFeindt) September 26, 2019

Gardner Minshew’s Fun-Loving Moments Continue

Gardner Minshew has been quite the out of the blue success story. After getting drafted in the sixth round by the Jags, few saw his recent success on the field coming, especially after the Jags signed Nick Foles. But when Foles went down with a broken clavicle, Minshew stepped in, and stepped up–and Jaguars fans have taken notice. As his streak of impressive games has grown, so has his popularity.

Minshew has become a bit of an internet sensation, and his image has become a popular sight on social media. Minshew has thrown for 692 yards in three games, while tossing five touchdowns compared to only one interception.