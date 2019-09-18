Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew Offered Endorsement Deal With Adult Site

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has quite the cult hero following. From his impressive White Goodman-Esque mustache to the plethora of artful headbands he wears, Minshew is certainly a sight to behold.

However, Minshew’s quirky behavior doesn’t end with his lip caterpillar and headgear. Minshew partakes in some rather unusual pregame rituals.

Per @MikeGarafolo, #Jaguars starting QB Gardner Minshew III stretches in the pre-game locker room in nothing but a jockstrap. Again, our hero 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2019

However, teammates seem to support Minshew’s stretching routine. That is, as long as he produces on the football field which is something Minshew has done a decent amount of in his short time as the team’s signal-caller. This is evident from his Week 1 Pepsi Rookie of the Week award.

Somethings don't Change… In College Gardner Minshew used to sterch in the locker room only wearing his Jockstrap… He has brought the ritual with him to Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/jhGUFAJ84Y — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 12, 2019

Apparently, Minshew’s pregame ritual has garnished attention from a number of unique places and companies.

Minshew Offered Endorsement Deal from CamSoda

Daryn Parker, the Vice President of CamSoda, has personally reached out to Minshew to offer him an endorsement deal for their new CamSoda Fit classes.

The program is currently headlined by a number of adult entertainment stars and offers live-streamed classes several times per week. CamSoda is hoping to add Minshew to that roster by having him lead an exercise class, in his famous jockstrap, of course. It could either be done from the locker room or his own home.

So, does this mean that fans could potentially take yoga classes under the direction of a scantily-clad Gardner Minshew?

It’s unknown if the quarterback will consider the offer, but it’s a lucrative one. CamSoda sweetened the deal by offering Minshew up to $1 million for the endorsement. This is a hefty check, especially for a sixth-round pick set to make a base salary just slightly over $650,000, per Spotrac, in his rookie NFL season.

We got in touch with Minshew’s agency SportStars, Inc about their client’s potential new aerobics gig, but they offered no comment at the time.

But Wait, There’s More!

The adult cam site is hoping Minshew can be much more than just their glorified Richard Simmons.

CamSoda also offered Minshew a role as the brand ambassador for a line of knitted intimate apparel. They are even adding a jaguar to their list of available styles (for obvious reasons). At this point, they offer an elephant, watermelon, and a vampire in their collection.

For those who support the unique pregame warmup from Minshew, you may get to see even more of it if he accepts the deal. Headband, mustache and jockstrap in all its sweaty glory.

Should Gardner turn down the “deal of a lifetime,” all hope is not lost. CamSoda also has their sights set on another Jaguars signal-caller. Nick Foles and his somewhat abrasive nickname has warranted CamSoda’s interest as well. If that fails, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is next in line for his close up, thanks to an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the NFL combine in 2016.

There’s no answer yet, but we’ll likely find out soon enough whether the Jaguars quarterback opts to accept the new endorsement deal.

