Jason Witten Scores in First Cowboys Game Since 2017 [WATCH]

Jason Witten is back like he never left.

The 11-time Pro Bowl Dallas Cowboys tight end caught a four-yard touchdown — the 69th of his stellar career — in the second quarter of Sunday’s season-opener against the New York Giants, giving Dallas a 14-7 lead.

Jason Witten's 69th career touchdown is a welcome back to the NFL moment for big #82.pic.twitter.com/L3f6rAm8gh — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 8, 2019

Witten’s score follows a TD from fellow tight end Blake Jarwin, who hooked up with Dak Prescott from 28 yards out in the first quarter.

Witten — who retired after the 2017 season to become an ESPN analyst, then unretired this offseason — has two catches for 10 yards and the TD as Prescott continues spreading the ball around to his treasure-trove of weapons.

Dallas leads New York, 14-7, in the second.

Witten Talks Return

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old confirmed he’s ready to suit up after an extended period of inactivity — and ready to conquer the NFC East-rival Giants.

“I feel better about that decision [to return] today than when I made it back in March,” Witten said, via The Star-Telegram. “I know that I’m ready. That’s where the excitement comes in, from me knowing that I can go out there and let it rip and find ways to beat the Giants. That’s what I’m here for.”

“When I made the decision to come back, I was thinking about these moments,” said Witten, who spent the 2018 season as an analyst in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth, per The Telegram. “It’s hard watching the game when you still feel like you can give something, it’s hard watching your teammates go out there and play. But the opportunity presented itself and I’m thankful for that, and I feel like I have something to prove.’’

Jarwin Opens 2019 Scoring for Dallas [WATCH]

Third-year TE Blake Jarwin — not Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Jason Witten or Ezekiel Elliott — hit paydirt for the Cowboys, the opening touchdown of the team’s 2019, Super-Bowl-or-bust campaign.

Jarwin was wide open on his scoring toss from Prescott. Most Cowboys (and Giants) fans remember Jarwin for reaching the end zone three times in Dallas’ 2018 season finale, a wild 36-35 victory over New York in which he caught seven balls for 119 yards, with a long grab of 39 yards.

All Blake Jarwin does is catch touchdowns against the New York Giants (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/4wf8wJI0JZ — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 8, 2019

