Jordan Howard Scores Touchdown, Eagles Lead Packers 21-20 at Halftime

The Eagles lead the Packers 21-20 at halftime in Green Bay. It was a rough start but the good guys picked it up thanks in large part to a huge strip sack by Derek Barnett that was recovered by Brandon Graham.

Head coach Doug Pederson finally gave in and fed Jordan Howard. The bruising running back rumbled into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown.

Howard Has Put up Monster Numbers

This is a straight fact. Only two running backs have gained more rushing yards than Jordan Howard since he entered the league in 2016. Who are they? Two pretty big names: Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley. Both of those players got paid mega-bucks for putting up at least 3,000 yards in their first three seasons. Elliott has 4,048 while Gurley has 3,441 and Howard has 3,370. Melvin Gordon ranks fourth on that list, but he trails Howard by 383 yards. Howard’s 24 touchdowns are tied for sixth in that same period.

Most Rush Yards in #NFL Since Start of 2016: Ezekiel Elliott – 4,048

Todd Gurley II – 3,441

Jordan Howard – 3,370

Melvin Gordon III – 2,987

Lamar Miller – 2,934

LeSean McCoy – 2,919 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 4, 2019

Howard Has Never Caused Problems

The newest fad in the NFL has been not honoring contracts, with superstar athletes leveraging monster seasons to play the “I outperformed my contract” card. Howard has never done that and he doesn’t appear to conduct business that way. The closest thing to controversy came when he told reporters he thought the Bears’ offense was rather “one-dimensional” compared to the Eagles. They are hardly fighting words. Howard has been a lunch pail kind of player, one who keeps getting labeled as a boring “workhorse.” That’s OK. He’s averaged 4.3 yards per carry for his career, compared to 4.0 for Melvin Gordon.

Why the #Eagles are better with RB Jordan Howard: short-yardage power. He converted a solid 23 of 31 runs of third- and fourth-and 2 or fewer yards in '18, a 74 percent convert rate. Zeke Elliott converted 35-46, a convert rate of 76 percent. And the TD rate in career strong — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) March 29, 2019

He’s Motivated in Contract Year

Consider this: everyone has been counting you out and you are in a contract year. Yes, that is the state of affairs for the fourth-year back entering the final season of his rookie deal. Howard was a fifth-round pick, so he’s never had the hype of a first-rounder like Melvin Gordon. And he’s never been apid as such. He’s making $2.025 million this year, peanuts for a legitimate starter. If you don’t think Howard has been looking around at his peers — guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, LeVeon Bell who are watching Brinks trucks pull up — then you are crazy. This is his one and only chance to prove he’s deserving of the same kind of loot. He’ll be motivated more than anyone in football.

The @Eagles just got themselves a workhorse running back.@JHowardx24's BEST PLAYS from his career so far! pic.twitter.com/G4wrsfgqAd — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2019

Howard is Two Years Younger than Gordon

The Eagles own one of the most mature rosters in football, second-oldest to the Patriots. Howard isn’t the problem. The former Chicago Bear is only 24 years old — that is two years younger than Melvin Gordon at age 26. Two years — and a lot less tread on his tires. Gordon has carried 897 times in 52 games, plus he’s coming off an injury-riddled 2018 season where he battled lingering knee and hamstring issues. Howard has far less carries — 778 touches in 47 games — and has rarely missed any time despite being one of the most physical runners in the NFL.

Howard Prefers to ‘Be Like Mike’

Anyone that knows Michael Jordan is clearly striving for greatness. There is no backstory about how or when this chance meeting happened, but Jordan Howard posted a viral Instagram picture of him hanging out with Jordan in Monte Carlo, Monaco back in June. The guess is they were gambling, but that’s pure conjecture. Either way, brownie points to Howard for wanting to “Be Like Mike.”

