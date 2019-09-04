Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Agree to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

The long and frustrating holdout of star running back Ezekiel Elliott is finally set to end, thanks to a monster contract extension which ensures Elliott remains a member of the Dallas Cowboys for the long haul.

After a whole lot of back-and-forth and various rumors about where the two sides stood, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed Zeke and the Cowboys have come to terms on a 6-year, $90 million contract extension.

The #Cowboys & RB Ezekiel Elliott agree on a 6-year, $90M extension that makes him the highest-paid RB in the NFL, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. Roughly half guaranteed. In all, it's $103M over 8 years—the 1st Cowboy to eclipse $100M in total value, the richest RB contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

As Rapoport points out, Elliott’s total deal is now worth $103 million over eight years and roughly half of his $90 million extension is guaranteed. He surpasses Todd Gurley for the largest contract given to an NFL running back.

How Elliott’s Contract Extension Stacks up Against NFL RBs

Elliott’s deal is massive but also deserved when considering the massive workload he’s shouldered. In comparison, some of the other top NFL rushers with huge deals include Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and David Johnson.

Here’s a look at the four running backs behind Elliott that round out the top five, sorted by overall contract value, per Spotrac.

Player Years Contract Value Average Salary Guaranteed Money Todd Gurley (Rams) 4 $57,500,000 $14,375,000 $21,950,000 Le’Veon Bell (Jets) 4 $52,500,000 $13,125,000 $27,000,000 Devonta Freeman (Falcons) 5 $41,250,000 $8,250,000 $17,297,000 David Johnson (Cardinals) 3 $39,000,000 $13,000,000 $24,682,500

It’s hard to imagine another running back topping Elliott in the very near future by receiving a deal worth more than $90 million over six years. As we’ve seen many times before and also in this situation, the market helped Elliott’s case to earn the huge extension.

Now, the Cowboys will turn their attention to not only a Week 1 game against the New York Giants, but also potential extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Stellar Early-Career Dominance With Cowboys

Elliott, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has proven throughout the early stages of his career that he’s one of the league’s best players. The 24-year-old, two-time NFL rushing champion has racked up 4,408 yards on 868 attempts (4.7 yards per carry) while scoring 28 touchdowns on the ground in 40 games.

Not only has Zeke been stellar as a runner, he’s excelled as a pass-catcher, specifically during the 2018 season. He hauled in 77-of-95 targets for 567 yards and three additional touchdowns last season, bringing his career total to 1,199 receiving yards and six scores.

