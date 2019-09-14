Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant & NBA 2K Have an Eye-Opening Similarity

Remember when Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers wore a custom leather jacket after they won the 2002 NBA championship when they defeated the New Jersey Nets in the 2002 NBA Finals?

The jacket was created by Jeff Hamilton.

Hamilton has created his signature leather jackets for just about every A-List celebrity.

You name ’em! Michael Jackson, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Nelson and more. Hamilton who appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast this week also had the distinction of creating jackets for the NBA’s 50 greatest players back in the 90s during their huge ceremony.

That said, it was a breath of fresh air to see NBA 2K’s Ronnie Singh, better known as Ronnie 2K wear the jacket on the red carpet during last week’s launch party for NBA 2K 20.

Singh and I discussed the jacket and apparently it is a replica of the same jacket that Kobe Bryant wore when he won the NBA Finals at Continental Airlines Arena against the Nets in New Jersey.

See Below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I want to start of with that jacket, I remember when Kobe wore it.

Ronnie 2K: It’s actually the first time it’s been worn since Kobe wore it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So you got it from?

Ronnie 2K: I have a source.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Okay.

Ronnie 2K: Actually the guy who made it Jeff Hamilton, I’m shocked Kobe gave it right back to him. I would’ve kept that thing. He gave it back to him and Jeff told me that it’s never been worn before but he felt like this is the right event to bring it back out, obviously this is the next but I have to pay homage to the past too so.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You’re from Northern California.

Ronnie 2K: I am. I know this is controversial.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: No. I’m not getting any controversy. But aside from the Warriors and aside from the fact that he wore it, you know culture. So as a kid did you watch him when he had the trophy in his hand?

Ronnie 2K: Are you kidding? I remember that three-peat. So I was a huge Shaquille O’Neal fan. I’ve said this a million times, I don’t have an allegiance to a team but I’ve had allegiance to different players over the years. Huge Michael Jordan fan, humongous Shaquille O’Neal fan, So wherever Shaq went I went. The 3peat year I was Lakers basketball like crazy and then Shaq moved on I followed him wherever. Now, I’m a huge Kevin Durant fan so I follow him wherever he goes, that’s where I go. This jacket stuck out to my head when I saw it earlier this week I was like this is the one, this is the fit. I have to pay homage.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So Jeff came to you and said: ‘hey I’m going to put this jacket on you Kobe wore it?’

Ronnie 2K: Yeah and it hasn’t been worn since.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You’re first reaction when he told you, hey you should wear it was what?

Ronnie 2K: I mean to be honest, I was so speechless, I don’t think it really processed in the moment.