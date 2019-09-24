LeBron James and Other NBA Legends Show Love to Khalil Mack

The Chicago Bears‘ defense turned in a lights outperformance on Monday Night Football against Washington, and they were led by their All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack. Mack had two sacks and two forced fumbles in the game, and it was his fourth game in a Bears uniform in which he had multiple sacks and multiple forced fumbles. He has been every bit the defensive game-changer the Bears wanted when they signed him away from the Raiders.

Good Morning Football’s Nate Burleson referred to Mack as “Linebacker LeBron” Tuesday in post-game analysis, noting how Mack is the superstar defensive equivalent of the current NBA legend. And, as it turns out, several NBA superstars–including King James himself–took to Twitter to give shouts out to Mack Monday night, lauding his game-changing performance.

LeBron James Gives Mack Praise on Twitter

Late in the fourth quarter, when it looked like the Bears had wrapped the game up, LeBron James tweeted at Mack, calling him “a Savage Savage,” and congratulating him on a Bears win. He ended the tweet with a hashtag referencing Mack’s lights outplay and effect on opposing fans, calling him “#TheSilencer.”

@FiftyDeuce You a Savage Savage!!! 💪🏾👑. Congrats on the W(looking that way) #TheSilencer — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2019

Mack then retweeted James’ tweet, saying “Appreciate the love, big homie,” in response to the NBA legend.

But LeBron James wasn’t the only NBA legend to heap praise on Mack Monday night.

Magic Johnson Loves Khalil Mack

Former Lakers great Ervin “Magic” Johnson was apparently also watching the game. Prior to kickoff, he tweeted that he enjoyed Mack’s pregame interview, and then sent an additional tweet noting that along with Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack was his favorite defensive player to watch.

I enjoyed listening to Chicago Bears All-Pro Khalil Mack explaining his mindset on dominating, work ethic, being the best, and one day winning a Super Bowl ring with Booger McFarland on ESPN Monday Night Countdown. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 24, 2019

Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald are my two favorite defensive players to watch! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 24, 2019

Dwayne Wade, a lifelong Bears fan, also got into the act with a Bear down emoji tweet, officially making the Chicago Bears the most popular team among NBA legends on Twitter. Mack noticed Wade’s tweet, as well, giving it a retweet himself.

Mack continues to outplay his former team, the Los Angeles Raiders. In 19 games as a Bear, Mack has 18 sacks, an interception, a touchdown, and nine forced fumbles. The Raiders as a unit have barely matched his stat line:

Over past 19 games, #Raiders have 18 sacks, 7 FFs. #Bears' Khalil Mack over same stretch? 15.5 and 9. — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) September 24, 2019

If Mack continues with this type of dominant play, he’ll be in the running for defensive player of the year for a second year in a row. Mack and the Bears defense will face a much more difficult test next Sunday, when they head home to Soldier Field to take on the Minnesota Vikings for a crucial divisional matchup. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be a big challenge for Mack and this defense, especially if Akiem Hicks misses the game with a recent knee issue.

READ NEXT: Chicago Bears: 5 Storylines That Emerged Against Washington