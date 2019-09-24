Chicago Bears: 5 Storylines That Emerged Against Washington

The Chicago Bears won Monday night against Washington in a game in which the Bears defense dominated virtually all but a few series. Khalil Mack played like he had a personal vendetta against everyone named Gruden, netting two sacks, forcing two fumbles, and the defense finished the game with four sacks, five takeaways, and a touchdown.
Mitchell Trubisky Played a Much Better Game
At halftime, Trubisky was 20-23 for 173 yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 137.6
Trubisky’s third touchdown throw to Taylor Gabriel was a thing of beauty, and he looked more comfortable against Washington than he has against anyone else all season. He finished the night 25-31 with 231 yards, three TDs, and a bad interception.
He had a badly under thrown ball late in the third quarter that was intended for Allen Robinson and picked off by Josh Norman in the red zone, but other than that, Trubisky finally has a game he can feel good about and build on.
Taylor Gabriel Had Himself a Game…Then Left. So Did Akiem Hicks
Gabriel had a career night against Washington. Gabriel caught three touchdown passes in the second quarter alone, including a 36-yard toe-tapping dazzler:
Gabriel finished the night with 75 yards and three touchdowns, and he became the first Bear since Gale Sayers in 1965 to have three touchdowns in a half. He left the game late in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return.
Bears superstar defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who had recovered a fumblein the game, also left and did not return. It was reported that Hicks had a knee injury, and that will definitely be a key issue to watch moving forward.
Matt Nagy’s Play-Calling Was Inconsistent–But Much Better
Nagy began the game clearly trying to get Trubisky in a rhythm. He called several short passes mixed with runs, and while Trubisky still missed a few receivers early, the third-year quarterback settled down in the second quarter.
The second half was an entirely different story. The Bears managed a missed field goal attempt before getting a lone field goal in the final minutes, and Nagy turned to the run suspiciously late in the second half. He began relying on rookie running back David Montgomery to carry the load and eat the clock with just under 7:00 remaining. Montgomery finished the game with 13 attempts for 67 yards and a 5.2 average.
Nagy called a good game overall, helping his young quarterback find a rhythm with solid play calling in the first half. He just needs to string four solid quarters of dominant, foot-on-the-gas play, and he has not done that yet.
The Bears Running Game Needs Work
Despite finally turning it over to Montgomery with under 7:00 in the fourth quarter, the Bears need to figure out how to better incorporate Montgomery into their game plan for four quarters instead of one or two. Montgomery entered the game averaging 3.4 yards a carry, and finished the game against Washington with
Even Montgomery’s three yard runs are exciting; he’s a clear play-maker, and one of the Bears’ best weapons on offense right now. He needs to be used more.
Penalties Are Worse Than Last Season
This game could have been even more lopsided had the Bears been more disciplined on both sides of the ball. The Bears defense had back-to-back offsides penalties in the first half that led to Washington’s first three points. Prince Amukamara also had a costly hands to the face penalty, as did Khalil Mack.
The Bears offensive line committed 12 holding penalties all of the 2018 season. The team finished this game with a total of eight penalties, and that has to stop if they want to be serious contenders.