Chicago Bears: 5 Storylines That Emerged Against Washington

The Chicago Bears won Monday night against Washington in a game in which the Bears defense dominated virtually all but a few series. Khalil Mack played like he had a personal vendetta against everyone named Gruden, netting two sacks, forcing two fumbles, and the defense finished the game with four sacks, five takeaways, and a touchdown.

Mitchell Trubisky Played a Much Better Game

At halftime, Trubisky was 20-23 for 173 yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 137.6

#Bears QB Mitch Trubisky at halftime: 20-for-23, 173 yards, three TDs and 137.6 passer rating. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 24, 2019

Trubisky’s third touchdown throw to Taylor Gabriel was a thing of beauty, and he looked more comfortable against Washington than he has against anyone else all season. He finished the night 25-31 with 231 yards, three TDs, and a bad interception.

He had a badly under thrown ball late in the third quarter that was intended for Allen Robinson and picked off by Josh Norman in the red zone, but other than that, Trubisky finally has a game he can feel good about and build on.

Taylor Gabriel with a spectacular 36-yard TD reception from Mitchell Trubisky. It was such a good catch that it was initially ruled out of bounds. But after a replay review the call was overturned. That's their third TD connection of the second quarter. Bears lead 28-0. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) September 24, 2019

Taylor Gabriel Had Himself a Game…Then Left. So Did Akiem Hicks

Gabriel had a career night against Washington. Gabriel caught three touchdown passes in the second quarter alone, including a 36-yard toe-tapping dazzler:

Mitchell Trubisky to Taylor Gabriel for the THIRD time tonight. (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/m100sHL27g — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 24, 2019

Gabriel finished the night with 75 yards and three touchdowns, and he became the first Bear since Gale Sayers in 1965 to have three touchdowns in a half. He left the game late in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return.

Bears WR Taylor Gabriel suffered a concussion and is out for the rest of the game. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) September 24, 2019

Bears superstar defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who had recovered a fumblein the game, also left and did not return. It was reported that Hicks had a knee injury, and that will definitely be a key issue to watch moving forward.

Akiem Hicks has a knee injury and is doubtful to return. Not good. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 24, 2019

Matt Nagy’s Play-Calling Was Inconsistent–But Much Better

Nagy began the game clearly trying to get Trubisky in a rhythm. He called several short passes mixed with runs, and while Trubisky still missed a few receivers early, the third-year quarterback settled down in the second quarter.

The second half was an entirely different story. The Bears managed a missed field goal attempt before getting a lone field goal in the final minutes, and Nagy turned to the run suspiciously late in the second half. He began relying on rookie running back David Montgomery to carry the load and eat the clock with just under 7:00 remaining. Montgomery finished the game with 13 attempts for 67 yards and a 5.2 average.

Nagy called a good game overall, helping his young quarterback find a rhythm with solid play calling in the first half. He just needs to string four solid quarters of dominant, foot-on-the-gas play, and he has not done that yet.

The Bears Running Game Needs Work

Despite finally turning it over to Montgomery with under 7:00 in the fourth quarter, the Bears need to figure out how to better incorporate Montgomery into their game plan for four quarters instead of one or two. Montgomery entered the game averaging 3.4 yards a carry, and finished the game against Washington with

Even Montgomery’s three yard runs are exciting; he’s a clear play-maker, and one of the Bears’ best weapons on offense right now. He needs to be used more.

David Montgomery has the most jaw dropping three yard gains in the league don’t @ me — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 24, 2019

Penalties Are Worse Than Last Season

This game could have been even more lopsided had the Bears been more disciplined on both sides of the ball. The Bears defense had back-to-back offsides penalties in the first half that led to Washington’s first three points. Prince Amukamara also had a costly hands to the face penalty, as did Khalil Mack.

The Bears offensive line committed 12 holding penalties all of the 2018 season. The team finished this game with a total of eight penalties, and that has to stop if they want to be serious contenders.