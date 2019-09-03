Marshall vs. Boise State Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Boise State Broncos will try to ride the momentum from their impressive 36-31 comeback win against the Florida State Seminoles when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Friday night.

Boise State trailed Florida State 21-6 after one quarter and by as many as 18 points in the second quarter before outscoring them 17-0 in the second half. Marshall, on the other hand, crushed VMI 56-17 last Saturday, so this should be a great college football game.

Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) vs. No. 24 Boise State (1-0)

Friday, September 6 at 9:00 PM ET

Albertsons Stadium

Coverage: ESPN2

Marshall vs. No. 24 Boise State -10.5

Over/Under: 56

Marshall Thundering Herd

Marshall took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a 67-yard return by Talik Keaton and never looked back.

Marshall took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a 67-yard return by Talik Keaton and never looked back. Isaiah Green completed 18 of 28 passes for 238 yards and a career-high four touchdowns with one interception, Corey Gammage had five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown and Tyler King ran for 75 yards on 10 carries.

Alex Thomson relieved Green and completed six of seven passes for 102 yards and one touchdown. Marshall finished with 620 yards of total offense against VMI while limiting VMI to 257 and they used a balanced attack, amassing 340 passing yards and 280 rushing yards with 35 first downs.

Boise State Broncos

Boise State trailed Florida State 31-13 but they scored the final 23 points of the game and their defense was able to limit FSU to just 99 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Third down efficiency made a difference, Florida was 1-for-12 on third downs while Boise State was 10-for-19, with Hank Bachmeier completing 8 of 12 passes for 136 yards on third downs.

Bachmeier was 30-for-51 for 407 yards and one touchdown with one interception, Robert Mahone ran for 142 yards (surpassing the combined 128 yards he had in 10 games last season) and two touchdowns on 24 carries and CT Thomas caught five passes for 103 yards.

Trends and Prediction

The Marshall Thundering Herd are:

2-7 ATS in their last nine games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game

0-7 ATS in their last seven games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game

The Boise State Broncos are:

5-2 ATS in their last seven non-conference games

38-18-2 ATS in their last 58 games after allowing more than 280 passing yards in their previous game

The Over:

6-1 in Marshall’s last seven games after accumulating more than 200 rushing yards in their previous game

9-4 in Boise State’s last 13 Friday games

Boise State is the better team, their roster is deeper and more talented, they play extremely well at home and the momentum from the Florida State win can carry over into this game.

I’m also looking at the Over here, this is a low total and both teams have talented quarterbacks that can move the ball. Boise State put up 40 points against a decent Florida State defense and Marshall also has some playmakers.

Picks: Boise State -10.5 & Over 56

