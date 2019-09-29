Marvin Jones Fantasy: Start or Sit Lions WR in Week 4?

Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Jones looked as if he had been officially usurped as the team’s number one receiving target by Kenny Golladay this season.

Then, in Week 3, Jones burst back onto the scene and onto the fantasy football radar. Jones racked up 22+ fantasy points, finishing as the 11th highest scoring player at his position for the week.

Does Jones’ big-time performance from a week ago, paired with a matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, warrant him a place in your Week 4 fantasy lineup? Let’s take a look.

Marvin Jones Fantasy Outlook vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Marvin Jones saw an uptick in nearly every statistical category possible a week ago. He saw season highs in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones finished the day with an impressive six receptions for 101 receiving yards and one touchdown. His 22.1 fantasy points in Week 3 was 2.8 more fantasy points than he had accumulated in his previous two games combined.

Pro Football Focus rewarded Jones for all the good he did in his last game. Jones was named to PFF’s team of the week.

There’s plenty of reason to believe that Jones can keep his stellar playing going into Week 4. But first, we must look back to project ahead. In Week 3, Jones and quarterback Matthew Stafford were in total sync. Stafford registered an absurd 141.4 passer rating when targeting the wideout vs. Philly. Jones also out-snapped fellow wideout Kenny Golladay for the first time this season in the victory over the Eagles. Both of these statistical tidbits paint a positive picture for Jones’ fantasy value moving forward.

Now, to look ahead to Jones and his opponents in Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have actually fared well against opposing receivers this season. They have allowed just the 17th most fantasy points to wideouts through three weeks of play. However, where KC does struggle is in defending the endzone. The Chiefs secondary has allowed an average of 1.3 receiving touchdowns per game to WRs, tied for the ninth-most in the NFL. They’ve also allowed 12 receiving plays of 20+ yards.

Kansas City’s offense is the premier unit in all of football. While the high-scoring aerial attack that they put on display on a weekly basis is a sight to see, it also lends it’s hand for their defense to give up big yards and points. Whether those reasons are due to garbage time scoring or because their defense has little time to rest on the sidelines is up for you to decide. Either way, KC has allowed 30+ points to opposing offenses in three of the past four games.

Should You Start or Sit Marvin Jones in Week 4?

Jones snuck in as a low-end WR1 one week ago. I don’t believe it’s that far out of the question to believe that Jones could come close to repeating his output from a week ago. Marvin Jones is a solid WR2 start in fantasy leagues with upside to garner you WR1-type points.

