Giants Make QB Change: Eli Manning Benched, Daniel Jones Named Starter

After a much-maligned start to the 2019 season where the New York Giants started 0-2, they have decided to make a seismic shift at their most important position.

After leaving the door open on a possible QB change on Monday, head coach Pat Shurmur has completely unhinged those doors, naming sixth overall pick Daniel Jones the Giants’ new starting quarterback.

End of an era: The #Giants have named Daniel Jones as their starting QB. Eli Manning goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2019

Ian Rapoport completely nailed it in his tweet, it is officially the end of an era in New York. Eli Manning, who delivered the city two Super Bowls during his 15+ year tenure as the team’s starting quarterback, has now found himself on the bench.

Not a Shock

As we stated above, Shurmur seemed to be leaning this way following yet another disappointing loss that saw Manning toss two interceptions and struggle to move the offense vs. the Bills.

When asked about a possible QB change on Monday, Shurmur stated that simply “Eli has been our starter…to this point.”

When Manning caught wind of Shurmur’s comments he responded like a man that may have already learned of his fate.

“We’re 0-2 and we’re looking for answers,” he said. “I get it. When you draft a guy early and you’re not winning games, these are gonna come up. I’ve just gotta keep working and do whatever my job is.” per Vacchiano and SNY.

Welcome to the Danny Dimes Show

New York Giants fans are ecstatic at the moment. Their QB of the future is now their QB of the now. However, Daniel Jones has an uphill battle on his hands as he takes over for a potential future hall of famer.