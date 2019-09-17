Fans React to New York Giants Naming Daniel Jones Starter at QB

If you haven’t heard the New York Giants‘ quarterback news by now, then you likely don’t eat bacon, egg, and cheeses for breakfast every morning from your local bodega.

After head coach Pat Shurmur hinted at a possible QB change on Monday, the team made it official on Tuesday morning. No longer will 16-year pro, two time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning be under center for the New York Giants. Instead, sixth overall pick Daniel Jones will be taking the reigns at QB when the Giants travel to Tampa Bay to face off with the Buccaneers in Week 3.

This is something New York Giants fans seem to be pretty ecstatic about.

New Yorkers are Ready for a New Era

Apparent by SNY’s recent tweet, New Yorkers are pumped to see their rookie first-round QB take the field this coming weekend.

Many took this opportunity to bash their former starting quarterback. Some by using the help of the reincarnation of the Demon King Piccolo to convey their message.

*Announcement that Eli Manning is no longer the starting QB*#Giants Fans pic.twitter.com/ldtKwLN3rQ — The Outcasts (@theoutcastspod) September 17, 2019

While others opted to keep it strictly statistical.

Here's why you had to bench Eli Manning: The Browns went 0-16 in 2017 and STILL HAVE HAD A BETTER RECORD than the Giants over the past two years. #Browns #Giants Since 2017:

Browns: 8-25-1

Giants: 8-26 — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 17, 2019

The fact that the Giants have been worse than the abysmal Cleveland Browns over the past two seasons is eye-popping, to say the least. That’s coming from a guy who’s sat and endured each game in its entirety trying to fight back the tears as I slowly lose years off of my life.

Still, there is no denying the great things that Manning has done for the Giants franchise over his prolonged career as the team’s QB1. This is why some fans opted to take the high road, showing respect for their long-time signal-caller.

After 234 career starts over 16 NFL seasons, including 2 Super Bowl MVPs, Eli Manning passes the torch to Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/7VkfHMXlUP — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) September 17, 2019

A tip of the hat is certainly deserved for a quarterback who has been nothing but a consummate pro over his Giants tenure. ESPN’s Field Yates helped drive that point home by pointing out everything he’s done for the franchise throughout the years.

Eli Manning’s tenure as Giants starter:

* 56,471 passing yards, 362 passing TD, 241 INT

* Led team to two Super Bowl wins

* Two-time Super Bowl MVP

* 116-116 record in 232 starts

* Four-time Pro Bowler

* Never missed time due to injury It was past time, but a successful run. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 17, 2019

However, maybe the best take on the newlywed Giants and Jones marriage comes from The Ringer, and their new portrayal of a classic tune, Mr. Jones by the Counting Crows. Take a look.

Here’s Danny!

Now that we’ve gotten all our jokes and initial shock reactions out of the way, it’s time to look forward to what actual matters, game day.

The New York Giants will face off with the eighth-ranked total defense in all of football when they travel to Tampa Bay this weekend. No small task for a signal-caller making his first-ever NFL career start.

To make matters worse, he may be without three of his top wideouts. Sterling Shepard and Cody Latimer are both dealing with concussions, while Golden Tate will be serving his third game of a four-game suspension.

However, one must look at the positives. The Giants have arguably the best player in football at their disposal in Saquon Barkley and they have an ever-progressing tight end in Evan Engram. Look for Jones, a player matured well beyond his years, to lean heavily on his most reliable playmakers.

The inaugural season of Daniel Jones at the helm will undoubtedly have its bumps along the way. However, it is time for the future, and Jones is the future in New York.

One thing is for certain, Giants fans seem to be behind the rookie QB 100%. If you’re still hesitant on the Duke product, take a look at these preseason highlights to help you come around.

Watch Daniel Jones preseason highlights pic.twitter.com/yhqTRhPiJP — New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2019

