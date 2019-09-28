Ohio State vs. Nebraska Betting Preview: Trends, Odds, & Pick

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes come into today’s contest looking to make a statement to the College Football world. Waiting for them will be the 3-1 Nebraska Cornhuskers, fresh off of back-to-back victories. Can the Buckeyes hold off Nebraska, all while covering a hefty 17 point spread placed upon them? Let’s take a look.

When and Where: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Location: Memorial Stadium Lincoln (home of Nebraska) Date: 9/28/19 (Today) Time: 7:30 pm EST Coverage: ABC



Follow the Heavy on Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Matchup Preview

Ohio State Outlook

Ohio State has been on a complete tear to kick off their 2019 campaign. They have toyed with their first four opponents of the season, outscoring them 214 to just 36. The Justin Fields-led Buckeyes have now totaled 29 offensive touchdowns this season, the most in CFB.

However, Saturday night will likely be the first time that OSU is truly tested, at least that’s what they believe. Coach Ryan Day told media that he believed he’d “have a better idea next week” in response to being asked how good his team truly is.

Well next week is now tonight. Ohio State comes in after hanging 76 on hopeless Miami (OH), looking to show the College Football world they are for real.

Nebraska Outlook

After a disappointing loss to Colorado in their second game of the season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have bounced back, rallying off two consecutive victories. During those two games, quarterback Adrian Martinez has averaged nearly 300 passing yards, and logged six total touchdowns, albeit against NIU and Illinois.

However, the Illinois game was no walk in the park. Wisconsin ground out a 42-38 victory vs. the Fighting Illini. Wisconsin would have likely put the game away earlier had it not been for their losing four fumbles in their eventual victory.

The Cornhusker’s turnover woes are nothing new. They have turned the ball over 11 times this season, second-most in CFB. Nebraska must increase their offensive efficiency tenfold if they have any hope of taking down the Buckeyes. Ohio State’s defense currently ranks second in the Nation, surrendering just 222 yards per game.

Betting Odds & Trends

Ohio State (-17) vs. Nebraska Over/Under: 66



*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark

Ohio State Trends

5-2 ATS in their last 7 games. 10-0 ATS in their last 10 home games. Total has gone OVER in 6 of their last 8 games.



Nebraska Trends

6-0 SU in their last 6 games played at home. 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against the Big Ten Conference. 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games played in the month of September.



Head to Head

Ohio State is 4-1 SU & ATS in their last 5 games vs. Nebraska. Total has gone OVER in 4 of their last 5 meetings.



Pick: Take Ohio State to Cover (-17)

The spread started out at 16, dipped to 14.5, and has now jumped to 17. Either way, I’m taking Ohio State to cover. Nebraska had to fight and claw to top a sixth-placed B10 Illinois team. A far cry from the top-seeded Buckeyes.

Ohio State is undefeated in their last 10 games SU. Nebraska may be undefeated SU in their last six home games, however, they are a putrid 4-12 ATS over their last 16 home games.

Look for quarterback Justin Fields to put on a show vs. CFB’s 56th-best ranked defense. As he announces his bid for the Heisman Trophy to the world on National TV.

READ NEXT: Carlos Hyde Fantasy: Start/Sit Texans RB in Week 4