Packers Injury Update: Jamaal Williams Doing Well After Scary Hit

A night that ended with the Green Bay Packers‘ first loss of the season actually hit its lowest point after their first offensive play in Thursday night’s game, when running back Jamaal Williams was carted off the field after taking a hard hit to the helmet.

Williams caught on a screen pass on the Packers’ opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles and continued to fight for yardage at the line of scrimmage after Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham had wrapped him up. As Williams was going down, Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett came flying in and connected helmet-to-helmet for a brutal hit that left Williams down and motionless on the field for some time.

Williams was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for head and neck injuries, leaving a scary scene behind him in prime time, but the Packers rusher offered positive news about his health Friday morning with uplifting posts to his Instagram story.

Dirty and late hit by #Eagles DE Derek Barnett. #Packers RB Jamaal Williams had to be taken off on a stretcher. Just unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/6TDDYlKzXy — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2019

“I’m Gucci. Only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team,” Williams wrote. “It’s all gonna be good.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday that Williams was well enough to return home after spending the night in the hospital, while Packers running back Aaron Jones said he visited his teammate during his stay and that Williams was “making jokes.”

“He was Jamaal, himself, making jokes,” Jones said Friday. “The nurse was like, ‘Let me listen to your stomach’ and he said, ‘For what? So you can hear how empty it is?’ He’s perfectly fine. That’s Jamaal.”

In Williams’ Instagram post, he also wished for “a speedy recovery” for Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was the also wheeled off to the hospital after also being taken off the field in a stretch Thursday night.

#Packers Jamaal Williams? Good dude. Wishes Avonte Maddox well, who also said he’s okay after being taken off the field in a stretcher too last night. (Via his IG) pic.twitter.com/rOiVVULlo6 — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 27, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

NFL Rules Derek Barnett Not in Wrong

Barnett was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play but was not ejected, as the Eagles went on to win 34-27 in a back-and-forth night at Lambeau Field. Fans and media both were quick to call out the hit as “dirty” and “a cheap shot” on social media with anticipation of an NFL review that could have slapped the Eagles defensive end with a suspension or fines.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, though, the NFL reviewed the play and ruled it legal after assessing that Barnett turned at the last second and made contact with his shoulder — a ruling that, predictably, did not sit well with fired-up spectators. He reportedly could still face fines.

Good morning to everyone but the league and Derek Barnett https://t.co/ZTEQhnhT9u — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) September 27, 2019

Barnett finished with four tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble as the Eagles fought their way back to .500 on the season in a shootout that ended with Aaron Rodgers’ extremely rare interception in the end zone.

What’s Next for the Packers’ Run Game?

The Packers also saw Davante Adams exit with a toe injury after putting on a career performance against the Eagles. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams reportedly had an MRI on Friday and his injury is not believed to be serious.

Timing is also on the Packers’ side, as they have nine days to heal their wounds before their next matchup sends them on the road to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 6. Given, though, that Williams was already on the team’s injury report earlier in the week with a neck injury, expect the team to be extra cautious with working him back into the rotation.

Jones was already the Packers’ primary rusher, but LaFleur’s desire to even out touches between him and Williams to form a two-headed running attack puts rookie Dexter Williams in line to receive more production if the veteran is absent. The former Notre Dame product has not yet taken a carry in his first regular season.

READ NEXT: How Long Could Packers WR Davante Williams’ Injury Take to Heal?