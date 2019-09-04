Raiders’ Antonio Brown Has Decided on a New Helmet

The helmet controversy should finally be coming to an end for Antonio Brown and the Oakland the Raiders. Per a press release from Xenith, Brown will be wearing the Xenith Shadow Helmet. This has been a long-running issue for the wide receiver, but it looks like he’s turned a negative into a profitable positive.

“NFL athletes have a choice in what helmet they wear. I choose Xenith,” said Brown, per the press release. “It’s not easy to make a change like this so far into your career, but the Xenith Shadow was the only helmet that could fit my needs on the field.”

“The Xenith Shadow, Xenith’s flagship helmet, is the most advanced helmet in the game,” said the press release. “Designed for the athlete, and rigorously engineered and tested for the field, the Xenith Shadow is an evolution of the company’s patented Adaptive Fit technology which decouples the head from the hit. Its streamlined design improves fit and protection while increasing comfort and agility.”

While Brown may not have his perfect helmet, he should be much safer wearing this new helmet. The Schutt Air Advantage, his older helmet, was out of date and didn’t pass inspection. It’s a positive sign for a player that’s gotten a concussion in the past.

