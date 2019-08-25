NFL Makes Decision Regarding Antonio Brown’s Second Grievance

The Oakland Raiders’ wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has been at war with the NFL over their decision to not allow him to wear his preferred helmet. It has been a lingering issue over the last few weeks, but it seems like the saga is coming to an end. Based on a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, Brown has lost his second grievance against the NFL.

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown has lost his grievance for his helmet. Again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

Despite previous rumors that Brown would consider retirement if he could not wear his helmet of choice, he is expected to accept the decision and play on. The Raiders have to hope that this puts an end to the helmet controversy that’s been ruling the headlines for some time now. Fortunately for Brown, there may be a new endorsement coming his way, per Pro Football Talk.

Per source, Antonio Brown is close to picking a new helmet, and his decision will include a custom-made model and an endorsement deal. So, silver lining. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 25, 2019

That is a silver lining, indeed. There’s been a lot of noise coming from this whole thing and now the team can focus on football. With the foot injury seemingly behind him, Brown should be ready to go for the Raiders come week one.

Brown at Practice

Even with the NFL’s decision, Brown was on the practice field for the Raiders for Sunday’s session. This is the opposite reaction that he had to the previous rejection. Brown ditched practice when he found out the NFL wouldn’t let him wear his helmet, which elicited a blunt response from general manager Mike Mayock.

Antonio Brown working here at Raiders practice. (Tyrell Williams back today, too) pic.twitter.com/OmC5mtKAZ7 — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) August 25, 2019

Most notably, he’s on the field sporting his new helmet.

