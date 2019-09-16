Should the Raiders Trade for Jalen Ramsey?

It seemed like it was inevitable for quite a while and now it’s official: Jalen Ramsay has requested a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Jaguars Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade from the team. This stems from his frustration with how he’s being used and from a confrontation with coach Doug Marrone on Sunday. This has been steadily building. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

This comes just a day after the pro bowl cornerback and his head coach, Doug Marrone, had a very public flare-up on the sideline during Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. It’s no secret that Ramsey hasn’t seen eye-to-eye with the team that drafted him for quite a while. He hasn’t been quiet about how he wants a new contract and he doesn’t seem inclined to calm down about it any time soon. This move likely means that he’ll be out of Jacksonville before the season is over. While the price may be steep, there’s one team that could give the Jaguars what they want in return.

One league source said he believes Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey could be traded this week, that once there is a sideline confrontation between a head coach and a player, both sides have to move on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Why the Raiders Should Make a Trade for Jalen Ramsey

The Oakland Raiders were riding high after an impressive week 1 win over the Denver Broncos. What a difference a week makes. After starting off strong against the Kansas City Chiefs in week 2, Oakland feel apart in the second quarter and allowed four touchdown passes in a short amount of time. If the Raiders are going to compete with the Chiefs for AFC West supremacy, they need to sure up their pass defense.

If Johnathan Abram didn’t go down for the entire season, this would be a different conversation. However, he did and the Raiders don’t seem to have an adequate replacement on the roster for him. Ramsey is very versatile and could play safety or cornerback. Oakland could use a player like him who could line up all over the defensive backfield. When he’s on, Ramsey is one of the best in the game. If the Jaguars are willing to take the Chicago Bears’ first-round pick for Ramsey, the Raiders should consider making that trade. They’re flush with cap space after letting go of Antonio Brown and could pay him what he wants. That being said, there is one problem: There could be a better option on the market for Oakland.

Jalen Ramsey or Minkah Fitzpatrick?

At this point in their careers, Jalen Ramsey is obviously more proven than Minkah Fitzpatrick. The thing that the two defensive backs have in common is that they both want out of Florida. Both players are versatile and very talented. General manager Mike Mayock should be interested in both players if their teams do make them available. Fitzpatrick seems like the better fit as he is a lot further from Antonio Brown than Ramsey is. Fitzpatrick seems like the kind of high-character player that the Raiders would want to target after that whole debacle. The problem is, he has no leverage against the Dolphins, so they could ask for a ton in return.

Ramsey brings potential drama, but he also brings a more proven track record. He was All-Pro in his second year and he’s still just 24 years old. He may also come cheaper and he’s expressed interest in coming to the Raiders. If either player cost more than the Bears’ first-round pick and maybe a late-round pick, Oakland should back out. However, if they don’t have to break the bank too much, Mayock and Jon Gruden should really consider making a trade for either player.

