Jalen Ramsey Sends Message with Bizarre Training Camp Entrance [WATCH]

Jalen Ramsey wants a new contract and now everybody knows. The disgruntled cornerback reported to Jaguars training camp by pulling up in a Brinks truck, an entrance that demanded attention as the driver shouted: “Time to get that money, money.”

Ramsey, the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is heading into the fourth year of his rookie deal and is due $3.6 million. The 24-year-old has been adamant about Jacksonville restructuring the contract even after the team picked up the fifth-year player option that will pay Ramsey $13.7 million in 2020. He has gone on record saying that the Jaguars won’t get any discounts if they wait too long. Meanwhile, the team has made it clear they are unwilling to negotiate new terms.

“Next year, especially after I ball, they’re going to come to me ‘Hey, you know, we want to holler at you,” Ramsey said, via Pro Football Talk. “That number is going to be so ungodly. … They’re going to say, ‘Oh god, can’t we get a little discount, 20 percent off?’”

Ramsey’s latest publicity stunt — pulling up to Jaguars camp in an actual armored truck — surely won him headlines on the first day of business. He strolled out the back of the truck, making his way past several duffle bags emblazoned with dollar signs, before jumping down with his luggage. His driver shouted into a megaphone and doused accolades upon one of the few true shutdown corners in the league.

“This man coming so good, they going to give him his own cell phone service,” the driver said. “The man so good they going to give him his own jail because these receivers on 24-hour lockdown. If you check his pockets, he’s got eight master locks in his pockets. The man, the myth, the legend … Jalen Ramsey.”

Malcolm Jenkins Expected to Report on Time

The Philadelphia Eagles enter their fourth training camp under head coach Doug Pederson seemingly without drama. The only semi-situation to monitor is what they do with safety Malcolm Jenkins, a player who has voiced displeasure with his current contract. Jenkins, who skipped voluntary OTAs in June, doesn’t want to be the highest-paid safety in the league. However, he does want “fair market value.”

“Like any other business, you look at what the market value is and based off your production what that value is,” Jenkins told reporters, via CBS3. “For me, I’m not out to be, when you’re under contract, you can’t be the highest paid out there nor do I want to be. But you want to be in the ballpark where your value is.”

Jenkins prepared for his 11th NFL training camp by getting a fresh haircut at the upscale Ethos GSFM barbershop at 339 North Broad Street in Philadelphia. From the looks of it, they tightened up his slick beard and trimmed his pronounced sideburns. Jenkins shaves his head, so nothing was needed up top. On Tuesday, Jenkins was in Washington, D.C. where he spoke on a panel with former First Lady Michele Obama as part of her “Beating the Odds Summit” at Howard University.

“Allow yourself to grow. Allow yourself to grow into whoever it is you’re going to become,” Jenkins told the college students, via Pro Football Talk. “College is not the end goal. It is just a process,” Jenkins told the students. “So there is going to be plenty of times when you fail.”

Jenkins is expected to report on time to training camp, his sixth with the Eagles and 11th overall.

