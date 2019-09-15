Jaguars Separate Jalen Ramsey From Doug Marrone After Shouting Match [WATCH]

Jalen Ramsey has a tendency to run a little hot when out on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the cornerback getting into a sideline shouting match with his head coach is a new wrinkle.

Ramsey was fired up sitting on the bench during Sunday afternoon’s game at the Houston Texans when Jaguars boss Doug Marrone walked over to Ramsey and shouted some words that drew a reaction from both Ramsey and his nearby teammates, as captured during the CBS broadcast of the NFL game.

Doug Marrone wants the smoke from Jalen Ramseypic.twitter.com/T9nvnzgznA — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 15, 2019

Ronnie Harrison had to separate the coach while other Jaguars remained with Ramsey to keep him from pursuing Marrone, adding negative to a Jacksonville team that got torched by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and is looking for its first win on the road.

While it was not clear what either side said or why they were arguing in the first place, Insider’s Cork Gaines offered an early angle that appeared to show Ramsey shoving Marrone coming off the field while the Jaguars coach yelled at him. The exchange between the two shortly followed.

FWIW, Ramsey was heated coming off the field and appeared to shove Marrone away who was yelling at him. pic.twitter.com/fsDiKoRSJU — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) September 15, 2019

Ramsey Has the Respect of DeAndre Hopkins

While Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is busy trying to lead his team past the Jaguars at home Sunday, he said earlier in the week that the Jaguars’ two-time Pro Bowler is his “favorite corner to play against.”

“He’s the only corner in the NFL that actually follows me everywhere I go,” Hopkins told Fox 25 Houston reporter Mark Berman. “So, you’ve got to respect that. No matter where I line up, he’s right there in front of me. A lot of guys claim they’re No. 1 DBs, but not a lot of guys do that.”

.@DeAndreHopkins on @jalenramsey: "He's my favorite corner to play against. He's the only in the NFL that actually follows me. You got to respect that..No matter where I lineup he's right there in front of me. A lot of guys claim their #1 DBs, but not a lot of guys do that." pic.twitter.com/IbZXSWZeZ9 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 12, 2019

At halftime, neither team had scored a touchdown with the Texans leading 6-3 after a pair of field goals from Ka’imi Fairbairn.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Hauls in First TD Catch from Tom Brady With Patriots