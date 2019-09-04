Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Hilariously Reacts to Not Being on Hard Knocks

Well, Hard Knocks has come to an end and somehow rookie Josh Jacobs wasn’t featured beyond just a couple of shots. The exciting young running back for the Oakland Raiders figured to be one of the stars of the show due to his status as the top running back drafted in 2019 and his backstory. However, the show focused more heavily on Antonio Brown and some other rookies. Earlier in the show’s run, Jacobs said that he wasn’t on the show because he was “hiding” from them.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Josh Jacobs Hilariously Reacts to Not Being on Hard Knocks

It was assumed that Jacobs was just joking and that HBO was just saving Jacobs for a later episode. However, the whole season has aired and the best look we got at Jacobs in the season finale featured him covering his face with a hoody. He took to Twitter to address his absence.

Awwl so y’all thought I was playing 😂😂😂 https://t.co/IAFzHZ88tY — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) September 4, 2019

Looks like Jacobs was making a concerted effort to avoid the cameras. It’s seriously impressive how he was able to hide from the cameras for the entire duration of training camp. The best part is that he’s literally covering his face in a meeting just to avoid being on camera. He has to just be trolling HBO at this point. Considering he has producers offering him movie deals, it could’ve been assumed that he’d be comfortable being on the show. Turns out, he’d like to stay as far away from the limelight as possible.

Roster Cuts Take Center Stage in Hard Knocks Finale

The last episode of Hard Knocks wrapped up on a somber note as many of the players that were heavily featured on the show ended up getting cut in the end. Linebacker Jason Cabinda was a breakout star from episode four because of his mother. He ended up getting the ax because the team decided to only keep five linebackers. Fortunately for him, he landed a gig with the Detroit Lions.

Tight end Luke Willson was also a big part of the show’s run and was noted for his quirky brand of humor. The veteran was always going to have a tough time making the team with Darren Waller and Foster Moreau impressing. The Raiders decided to go with youth over experience. Willson should be able to find an opportunity with another team.

Perhaps the most surprising cut came when the Raiders let go of linebacker Brandon Marshall. He was expected to be a starter at linebacker for the team, but an injury set him back significantly. Another surprise is when the team cut preseason star, Keelan Doss. Doss was featured heavily on the show and was one of the team’s most impressive rookies. Unfortunately, he found himself in a very crowded receiving room that didn’t have a spot for him. He has since made his way to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. It was hard for the Raiders to let him go, but there just wasn’t enough room for him.

READ NEXT: Josh Jacobs Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Raiders RB

