Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 19

Giants’ Eli Manning Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Being Benched, Reportedly Won’t Waive No-Trade Clause

"There's no other option but just to handle it." Eli Manning spoke to the media for the first time since being benched by the Giants. pic.twitter.com/39RoMoX9QI — ESPN (@espn) September 18, 2019

Meeting with reporters a day after the news broke that rookie Daniel Jones would be taking over the position he held for almost a decade and a half, New York Giants QB Eli Manning said that he would accept his new role with the team.

The Giants have elected to transition the quarterback role over to their No. 6 overall pick Jones, who will make his first start this Sunday at Tampa Bay.

Eli Manning discusses starting QB change pic.twitter.com/kzoOL7Nv7j — New York Giants (@Giants) September 18, 2019

The two-time Super Bowl-winning Manning said on Wednesday that he’ll continue to support his teammates.

“There’s a lot to be grateful for,” said Manning. “I’m going to accept my new role and make the best of it.”

“There’s no other option than just to handle it and support my teammates and support the Giants.”

The 38-year-old, who started every game except one for the Giants going back to November of 2004, has a no-trade clause in his contract that he reportedly has no immediate plans of waiving, which would prevent the Giants from trading him for a draft pick.

Manning will have until the trade deadline on Oct. 29 to ultimately decide on whether or not he’ll entertain the idea of joining another team or if he’ll finish out his career with the only team he has ever suited up for.

Steph Curry Commits to Play for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will represent the Stars and Stripes and play on the Olympic stage for the first time next summer in Toyko.

The two-time NBA MVP is committed to playing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics, as he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an interview, “That is the plan, for sure.”

“Definitely wanna go,” Curry said. “I’ve never been on the Olympic team. I’ve been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it.”

The U.S. team could definitely use an infusion of superstar talent, as they are coming off an embarrassing seventh-place finish in the FIBA World Cup after multiple top-line players backed out of playing for the team.

Let the games begin. Steph Curry and Dame Lillard both plan on playing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics 🍿 pic.twitter.com/lsSeNyqYxU — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 18, 2019

Curry is confident that Team USA will still be the ones to beat when they put their best team on the court next summer and go for their fourth consecutive gold medal.

“We’re still the best,” Curry said. “If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and the commitment’s been there, and I think it’ll be there next year.”

Gerrit Cole throws his 300th strikeout this season in 198.1 innings pitched, the second-fastest to reach the feat in MLB history 👏 (via @ATTSportsNetSW) pic.twitter.com/FInOY1hWIk — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 19, 2019

