Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 18

Rookie Daniel Jones Named New York Giants Starting QB, as Eli Manning Heads to Bench



We all knew it’d eventually happen, but we didn’t think it’d happen this soon.

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will be the starting quarterback for their upcoming Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the face of the franchise Eli Manning heads to the bench.

Jones was drafted by the Giants with the sixth overall pick in this past April’s NFL Draft. The 22-year-old, who played his college ball at Duke, completed 85.3 percent of his passes in the preseason with two touchdown throws and no interceptions.

The 38-year-old Manning has been the constant leader for the Giants franchise over the last decade and a half, making a team record 232 starts since his rookie season in 2004 and winning two Super Bowl titles.

The Giants have gotten off to a dismal start this season, dropping their first two games while being outscored by a total of 32 points. In what could turn out to be Manning’s final game for the Giants, he threw for 250 yards on 26-of-45 passing with one TD and two INTs in the team’s 28-14 loss to the Bills this past Sunday.

What's next for Eli Manning? https://t.co/v238Mnh1TB — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 18, 2019

“Ultimately, this is a move that I felt was best for this team at this time,” Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I have said it since I got here, I am very fond of Eli. His work ethic, his preparation, his football intelligence. All those attributes are as good as I have ever seen in a player. And Eli worked as hard as you could ask of anybody to get ready for this season. This move is more about Daniel moving forward than about Eli.”

Giants fans will be eager to see what the rookie can bring to the table, as the Daniel Jones era officially begins this Sunday on the road against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET.

Pirates All-Star Closer Felipe Vázquez Arrested and Charged With Sexual Assault of a Child

MLB star Felipe Vázquez has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct, authorities say https://t.co/1O4Jm8YA0H pic.twitter.com/UrQ6LXBfA6 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 17, 2019

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested on Tuesday and is being charged with multiple felonies in both Pennslyvania and Florida, including statutory sexual assault of a minor 11 years or older.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statement saying it began an investigation into the 28-year-old Vázquez in August after it obtained information that he reportedly had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Lee County, Florida.

Vázquez allegedly was continuing to have a relationship with the girl, who is now 15, via text messaging and sent her a video in July of him performing a sex act, according to the police statement.

The initial charges were handed down by the FDLE, which included “computer pornography/soliciting a child” and “providing obscene material to minors.”

*Update*- Felipe Vazquez

The Pennsylvania State Police filed a second set of charges late this afternoon. A news conference will be held at PSP Greensburg at 11:00AM. 100 N. Westmoreland Ave, Greensburg PA 15601. A copy of the complaint will be provided at that time. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 17, 2019

According to ESPN, Vázquez was charged with three felonies later in the day on Tuesday in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania — statutory sexual assault of a minor 11 years or older; unlawful contact with a minor; and corruption of minors — as well as one misdemeanor, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

The two-time All-Star, who is 5-1 with 28 saves and a 1.65 ERA this season, has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez is being put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest for solicitation of a child, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 17, 2019

The Pirates president Frank Coonelly weighed in with the following statement on Tuesday:

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest.

“The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

A Yastrzemski just homered at Fenway. Can you believe it? pic.twitter.com/IaEhCDyhwF — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2019

