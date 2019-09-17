Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 17

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by Odell Beckham Jr.’s triumphant return to New York which was capped by an epic one-handed catch and a career-long touchdown.

We’ll also take a look at the fate of Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees for the 2019 season following their Week 2 injuries and find out where the Dolphins traded their former first-round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to New York With Highlight Reel One-Handed Grab & 89-Yard TD

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the bright lights of New York in a big way on Monday night, adding to his career highlight reel in a 23-3 win over the New York Jets.

The Browns came into Monday’s game desperate for a win after they took an embarrassing drubbing at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Beckham Jr., back at MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants this past offseason, sparked his new team on their opening drive with an amazing one-handed catch up the sideline, which would lead to a field goal.

ODELL BECKHAM JR!!!! HE DID IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/cHEPptgtpl — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2019

Leading 16-3 late in the third quarter, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hit Beckham Jr. on a short pass that the outspoken superstar receiver would take 89 yards to the house for the longest TD in his career, in the stadium he used to call home.

It was quite the return for Beckham Jr., who starred in the team’s big win, catching 6 balls for 161 yards and the dramatic TD.

“I feel like I've lost enough games, period. And I’ve lost enough games here, so to leave this one with a win is a good feeling.” —@obj on his return to MetLife pic.twitter.com/v4ZigVwAWn — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the Jets suffered another major setback, as their backup quarterback Trevor Siemian went down with a gruesome ankle injury when he was pummeled by the Browns’ Myles Garrett.

WARNING: If you are squeamish, do NOT watch.

Oh man that is painful looking for Trevor Siemian. pic.twitter.com/6tm5IWZv6s — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 17, 2019

It’s been a nightmare start to the 2019 season for the Jets, who are off to an 0-2 start while losing their starting QB Sam Darnold for a few weeks due to mono and now are down to their third-string quarterback, Luke Falk.

MORE FROM HEAVY.COM: Jets QB Depth Chart

MONDAY BLUES: Roethlisberger Out For Season, Brees Sidelined for Six Weeks as Veteran QBs Succumb to Injuries

The worst fears of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints were realized on Monday, as they learned the fate of their veteran quarterbacks following a Sunday that saw their field generals go down with injuries.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will undergo surgery on his right elbow and will subsequently miss the rest of the season.

Roethlisberger complained of arm soreness coming off of the Steelers’ Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, according to multiple teammates.

Once again, here's a video of Ben Roethlisberger's injury. He's done for the season.pic.twitter.com/PsP1Z1Rhxy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2019

The 37-year-old vows to return next season.

“The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship-level play,” said Roethlisberger. “I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”

Second-year QB Mason Rudolph took the reigns under center after Roethlisberger didn’t return to the game in the second half and almost led the Steelers to a come-from-behind win, completing 12-of-19 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Either Drew Brees or Big Ben have led the NFL in passing yards in 6 of the last 8 seasons (they tied in 2014). The last time both QBs didn't play in the same week was Week 17 of 2004, which was Roethlisberger's rookie season and Brees' 4th NFL season with the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/1cN5OGpGkV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2019

Drew Brees Has Torn Ligament in Thumb, Will Likely Miss 6 Weeks

The news wasn’t as bad for the Saints but they will be without their 12-time Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees for an estimated six weeks.

The 40-year-old Brees suffered a torn ligament in his throwing thumb on Sunday when Los Angeles Rams’ tackle Aaron Donald made contact with Brees’ right throwing hand on an incomplete pass late in the first quarter.

This is the play where #Saints QB Drew Brees got injured.pic.twitter.com/GyQcKC0EAW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Brees stayed back in Los Angeles to see a hand specialist and it was confirmed on Monday that the injury would require surgery.

#Saints QB Drew Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and he’s going to require surgery, sources say. The timeframe depends on the surgery, but he’s likely out 6 weeks. That’s the initial estimate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

In Brees’ absence, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill will attempt to hold down the fort until the Saints’ field general returns somewhere around Week 10.

MORE FROM HEAVY.COM: Is Bridgewater a Must-Add in Fantasy?

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

Breaking: The Steelers have acquired Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick for a 2020 first-round pick, per multiple reports pic.twitter.com/r2tAcEY7LK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 17, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

MLB: Battle for the National League Wild Card

The Nationals, Cubs and Brewers are fighting for two Wild Card spots with less than two weeks to play in MLB’s regular season. Going into Tuesday’s action, the Nationals have a half-game lead on the Cubs for the first wild card position and the Cubs and Brewers are only separated by one game for the second wild card spot.

PADRES at BREWERS: Tonight, 7:40 p.m. ET

NATIONALS at CARDINALS: Tonight, 7:45 p.m. ET

REDS at CUBS: Tonight, 8:05 p.m. ET

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.