Odell Beckham Reels in Amazing One-Handed Grab in New York Return [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. went back to where it all started and showed off the skills that made him a household name.

In just his second game with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham pulled off a nasty one-handed grab at MetLife Stadium, which he called home for his five years with the New York Giants. The Giants and Jets share the stadium. Check it out below.

YOU KNEW OBJ WOULD DO THIS IN NEW YORK (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/5ADCjlYZ2r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2019

Beckham landed on the superstar level with his 2014 one-handed snag at MetLife that will go down as one of the most legendary in NFL history.

Twitter reacted in a big way to the MNF grab, including former Cowboys Pro Bowler Dez Bryant.

Nasty ass catch OBJ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 17, 2019

Beckham had played down his return to New York in the lead up to the game.

“It is just another game,” he told reporters. “It really is. ‘Monday Night Football’ in the lights. Just trying to get wins.”

OBJ caught seven passes for 71 yards in his Browns debut in Week 1, but the Browns lost 43-13.

Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he’s still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Odell Beckham Had Reason to Play Inspired Against Gregg Williams

Beckham added some extra spice to the matchup with the Jets, calling out Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was the Browns interim head coach last season for the final eight games.

Beckham said that Williams told players to target him during the 2017 preseason, resulting in an ankle injury he would later have to have surgery on, altering the path of his career.

“You gotta watch out for the cheap shots and dirty hits and all the things he likes to teach,” Beckham told reporters. “If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches. But that’s just him and what he does.

“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them) if you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can, hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt and stuff like that.”

Williams responded, quipping “Odell who” to the media.

“You guys are cooperating giving him attention,” Williams said. “Just don’t give him attention.”

What the Browns Gave up in the Trade for Odell Beckham

The Browns acquired Beckham in the offseason through a blockbuster trade. It was a shocking move, considering the Giants had signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a massive extension just one year prior.

Here’s what the Browns sent the Giants in exchange for Beckham.

First-round pick in 2019 draft (No. 17 overall, turned into DT Dexter Lawrence)

Second-round pick in 2019 draft (No. 95 overall, defensive end Oshane Ximines)

Safety Jabrill Peppers

Beckham told Sports Illustrated this offseason that he believed that the Giants left value on the table to send him to Cleveland.

He broke down the trade, saying that his former team sent him to the long struggling AFC North franchise to “put a stain” on his career.

“This wasn’t no business move,” he told the magazine. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

READ NEXT: Browns vs. Jets Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick for MNF