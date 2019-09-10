Tom Brady & Antonio Brown Pose for Epic Selfie [LOOK]

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are officially best friends. No, they really are. The new dynamic duo posted an epic photo together claiming they were on Instagram.

Brown, who was signed by the Patriots Saturday, appears in a funny selfie with his new quarterback with the caption: “Did we just become best friends? YUP” The picture was posted to Instagram by Devlin Ahlefed, via Barstool Sports. Some quick internet sleuthing discovered that Ahlefed is a star lacrosse player in Connecticut and huge Patriots fan. How he got access to Brown and Brady, and where it was taken, is anyone’s guess. It certainly seems like the NFL’s newest odd couple is getting along quite nicely.

NBC Sports’ Al Michaels revealed on Sunday Night Football that Brown is staying with Brady in his Boston mansion as New England’s newest weapon gets settled in the area. The joke was the mercurial receiver was relegated to Brady’s couch until he learned the playbook and conformed to the Patriot Way. That last part isn’t true, but the photo is real. Very real.

Tom Brady Not Happy About Story Leaking

The anecdote about Tom Brady and Antonio Brown shacking up together was leaked by Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and Brady didn’t seem happy it was public knowledge. On Monday, the six-time Super Bowl champion addressed the situation on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” According to Brady, he often opens his home to teammates throughout the season.

“I think there are a lot of things said on TV. I didn’t say that to anyone publicly,” Brady told WEEI. “Anyone is welcome to stay over my house. I’ve had a lot of people over during the season and offseason.

“Teammates are important to me,” Brady continued. “That’s part of what makes football so special, the relationships you build with the guys you play with. This year is no different.”

Antonio Brown’s Crazy Week Remembered

Antonio Brown reported to the Patriots Monday after one of the most tumultuous weekends in professional sports history. The wide receiver will make his debut for New England Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami. Brown signed a one-year deal worth $15 million to join the team, including a $9 million signing bonus.

It was later reported that there is an option for $20 million for the 2020 season, according to Sports Illustrated. That’s quite a windfall for a player with so much emotional baggage. Then again, Brown is the best receiver in the game when he sets his mind to it.

His arrival in New England marked the end of a bizarre week that started with the Raiders releasing Brown on Saturday morning after he threatened to punch Oakland GM Mike Mayock. Brown then asked for his release on Instagram and the Raiders granted the four-time All-Pro his freedom, only after Oakland had voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees. Brown was officially dismissed for “conduct detrimental to the team” and signed by the Patriots within a matter of hours.