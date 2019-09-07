Patriots Sign Antonio Brown

What started out as speculation earlier today has turned into reality.

After being released by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday morning, wide receiver Antonio Brown has quickly found a new home with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

The deal was hinted at moments before Schefter reported it as well.

Antonio Brown is close to signing a deal with the New England Patriots, per sources. — Master (@MasterTes) September 7, 2019

Brown was signed by the Raiders for close to $50 million in the offseason but caused a ton of drama in the offseason. From burning his feet in a cryotherapy mishap to sitting out of practice because of not liking his helmets, Brown made more waves off the field than he did on the field.

Now, he joins an already loaded Patriots receiving corps on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus.

Brown, now on his third team in a little under a year, fits into one of the league’s most dynamic offenses that already includes Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, and Julian Edelman at the receiver position.

While his time in Oakland was filled with tumult, it appears the receiver is already excited to be a member of the Patriots organization and immediately tweeted to confirm the deal himself.

What Number Will He Wear?

Antonio Brown has been worn the number-84 jersey his entire NFL career but it doesn’t appear he’ll be able to do so in New England at the outset. The number-84 jersey is currently occupied by Ben Watson, who started his career with the Patriots wearing that jersey.

Watson, however, is suspended for the first four games of the season. The veteran tight end has also worn the number-82 jersey at points in his career, a number currently left vacant for the Patriots.

Brown wore the number-27 at Central Michigan but that is not a valid receiver’s number for the NFL. It looks like he may be doling out some of that signing bonus to try and get 84 from Watson.

Randy Moss 2.0?

The Patriots have taken chances on a ton of players who left their previous team in a controversial manner. Running back Corey Dillon is one that immediately springs to mind given his departure from Cincinnati after the 2003 season.

“This is more like Randy Moss.”@PriscoCBS explains why the Patriots can take a chance on Antonio Brown.https://t.co/8azcNxTE3n pic.twitter.com/p3mWXzWGIQ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 7, 2019

Randy Moss is another. Moss voiced his unhappiness with the Raiders after the 2006 season and then-coach Lane Kiffin looked for options to trade Moss. Eventually, a deal was put in place and the Patriots sacrificed just a fourth-round draft pick in 2007 to bring in the future Hall-of-Famer.

The rest was history that season as Brady and Moss set countless offensive records. Could that be the case with a guy like Antonio Brown? New England has long been a destination where troubled players leave their attitude problems behind to focus on the common good of the team. That is Belichick’s overarching mission.

Now, Brown’s biggest challenge will be leaving his drama in the past to play for one of the NFL’s best coaches and quarterbacks. It worked with a guy like Randy Moss and now could be the same outcome for Brown.

