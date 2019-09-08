Tyreek Hill Injury: Fantasy Impact After Chiefs WR Ruled Out

Tyreek Hill was carted off the field with an injury in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs-Jaguars game. If Hill is forced to miss time, it would have major fantasy football implications. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill is listed as questionable to return in the game.

The injury occurred as Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey tackled the star wide receiver and appeared to land on his shoulder. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but we will continue to update you as more details are released.

UPDATE: Tyreek Hill has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury, per the broadcast.

Sammy Watkins Had 2 Touchdowns in the First Half

Sammy Watkins has already had a massive day for the Chiefs, and is likely to continue to soak up even more targets as long as Hill is out. Another name to watch is rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman who the Chiefs drafted early when it was believed Hill was facing a suspension this offseason.

“Tyreek Hill just rode in the front seat of a cart to the locker room after that Chiefs drive. That’s all the information I have. Maybe a right shoulder? He was tackled hard on that shoulder by Ramsey,” NFL Network’s James Palmer tweeted.

Nick Foles, Patrick Mahomes & Tyreek Hill All Sustained Injuries in the Chiefs-Jaguars Game

Hill worked with the Chiefs training staff before being carted off the field, per Rotoworld.

Hill got hit hard by Jalen Ramsey near the sideline. He tried to work it out with the training staff before hopping on a cart for the locker room. It’s hard to tell how serious the issue might be, but Hill certainly appeared to be in pain. He had two catches for 16 yards before departing.

The Chiefs-Jaguars matchup was full of injuries in the first half. Nick Foles was ruled out for the game with a shoulder injury, while Patrick Mahomes briefly missed time with an ankle issue. As mentioned above, Hardman is a name to watch if Hill’s injury turns out to be serious. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised the rookie wideout during the preseason.

“He’s grown a lot since we first got him here, figuring it all out,” Reid noted, per Arrowhead Addict. “I like his progress. He’s attacked it. We talked about where he started and where he’s at now, it’s a completely different level. You can tell by the respect he gets from the guys and the respect he has in return for the veteran players. They’ve accepted him in there and he’s worked hard to gain that respect.