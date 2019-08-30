Fantasy Football Sleepers 2019: Top 5 Best Wide Receiver Picks

The start of your draft contains a bevy of great options, but snagging the right fantasy football sleeper can help you win your league. As the draft progresses, it is wise to increase the amount of risk you are willing to take on with each pick.

If you end up wasting a double-digit pick on a rookie receiver that does not pan out, it is easy to drop that player in favor of someone who emerges on your waiver wire. Managing to select an undervalued player or two at the end of your draft can be a recipe for separating your team from the competition.

There are plenty of wide receivers being undervalued that did not make my list. For my top sleepers, I wanted to identify players who are being selected in the final few rounds of fantasy drafts. Some players are seeing their ADP rise as the amount of camp buzz grows. Here are a few additional wide receivers worth targeting: Dede Westbrook, Marvin Jones, Curtis Samuel, Larry Fitzgerald and Dante Pettis.

The ADP data listed below is courtesy of Fantasy Pros. Here is a look at my top fantasy wide receiver sleepers for 2019.

WR Donte Moncrief, Steelers

Donte Moncrief sat down with Missi to talk about his role on the team, working with his new quarterback, and more. pic.twitter.com/nIhpzGYnN6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 23, 2019

With Antonio Brown now with the Raiders, a massive amount of targets are going to be divided among the remaining Steelers. JuJu Smith-Schuster is sure to be the chief beneficiary, but Moncrief is the favorite to be the WR2 in one of the best offenses in the NFL. This is the best offense that Moncrief has played in, and the wide receiver is just 26 years old. Moncrief has an ADP of 132 offering fantasy owners tremendous value as the 48th wide receiver selected.

WR Jamison Crowder, Jets

Crowder is a sneaky play as a new addition to the Jets receiving core. There have been multiple reports about how well Crowder has clicked with Sam Darnold. The Atheltic’s Connor Hughes believes Crowder will be a “reception animal” this season.

Add wideout Jamison Crowder to your fantasy draft board. If that guy stays healthy, he’s going to be a reception animal come the regular season. He and Darnold found chemistry the moment they stepped on the field together. They see plays the exact same way, which helps the two connect when things break down. Their chemistry reminds me of the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and now-retired Doug Baldwin. It wouldn’t surprise me if Crowder creeps near or past 100 catches this season. That’s how much Darnold looks to him in practice.

With an ADP of 170, Crowder is going in the later rounds of most 12-team leagues. Crowder should be firmly in the WR3 conversation with upside for more during some weeks.

WR Michael Gallup, Cowboys

Let's take a look at the window Dak had to fit the football in to Michael Gallup. Gallup ain't playing with these boys in 2019. pic.twitter.com/UvrQboKf8I — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) August 25, 2019

Amari Cooper is not going to be able to catch all the passes for the Cowboys. Aside from a few select receivers, the rookie season is a feeling out process for players to learn the pro game. Gallup had his moments, but fantasy owners can expect the Cowboys wideout to take a step forward this season.

Gallup had 2,690 yards and 21 touchdowns during his last two seasons at Colorado State. Cooper’s presence should open things up for Gallup as the Cowboys WR2 and with an ADP of 140 he is worth taking a chance on.

WR Cole Beasley, Bills

Beasley has an ADP of 277 meaning he is going undrafted in most leagues. The Bills do not have an explosive offense, but Beasley has an opportunity to be the top wide receiver for Buffalo this season.

As Josh Allen looks to take a step forward in his second NFL season, he is likely to lean on Beasley in the slot. We have seen Beasley be a fantasy producer earlier in his career, and this is the most wide-open competition for targets that the receiver has been a part of so far during his NFL tenure. Beasley is worth a flyer late in drafts and has WR3 potential this season.

WR Miles Boykin, Ravens

Ravens WR Miles Boykin vs. Jags DB Quentin Meeks pic.twitter.com/bI3paErGew — Kyle P. Barber (@BB_KylePBarber) August 5, 2019

You could put any number of rookie wide receivers in this spot, but Boykin is one of the few players with a chance to emerge as his team’s WR1 by the time the season ends. Fellow rookie Marquise Brown was selected with a first-round pick but missed the majority of training camp recovering from an injury. Some have called Boykin the most impressive wide receiver in Ravens camp, and the big wideout has a chance to outperform his ADP of 217.