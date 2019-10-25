49ers vs Panthers: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

One of the best matchups of the week will occur in this one when Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers go up against the San Francisco 49ers and their lights out defense.

The Panthers won the last time these two teams played each other in 2017, but this is a very different 49ers team. The 49ers are ranked second in the league in defense and are ranked seventh in the league in points scored per game.

Here’s a breakdown of the game, with a look at betting lines and odds:

49ers

On offense, it will be interesting to see how San Francisco will use newly acquired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Combined with Marquise Goodwin and tight end George Kittle, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will have a nice trio of weapons to work with–if he can connect with them.

Garoppolo has been inconsistent this season, throwing seven touchdowns and six interceptions. With this in mind, Kyle Shanahan and Company will likely look to get the run game going with Matt Breida. They’ll be facing a Carolina defense that’s giving up 119 yards per game on the ground.

On defense, linebacker Fred Warner going up against Christian McCaffrey will be one of this game’s key matchups. If the 49ers can contain McCaffrey, it will be a long day for the Panthers.

Panthers

Quarterback Kyle Allen will be going up against a 49ers secondary that has given up a league-low 801 yards in the passing game. Allen hasn’t thrown an interception yet this season, but he has fumbled six times, so look for San Francisco to put some pressure on him. Allen will have his hands full against this 49ers defense that’s allowing just over 10 points a game.

The Panthers’ defense is the strength of the team. They’re giving up 22.2 points a game, and if they can find ways to disrupt Garoppolo, they can make this a close game.

Trends, Pick & Prediction

SPREAD: Carolina +6

OVER/UNDER: 42

Odds Shark currently has the 49ers winning by a predicted score of 31-8, covering the spread, with the total score being under 42 points. Here are some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

• Carolina is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

• The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina’s last 7 games.

• The Panthers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

• Carolina is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against San Francisco.

• San Francisco is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 6 games.

• San Francisco is 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.

• The total has gone OVER in 13 of San Francisco’s last 18 games against Carolina.

The 49ers are one of the hottest teams in football right now, but Carolina’s defense should come to play. Look for a low-scoring defensive battle that will come down to execution by both quarterbacks. The 49ers should be able to contain McCaffrey enough to give their offense a good chance in this one. The San Francisco defense will likely also force Allen into a few mistakes. The 49ers should win at home in a game heavy on defense.

Prediction: 49ers 24, Panthers 17