Danica Patrick Has Message for Aaron Rodgers Before Cowboys-Packers Game

Danica Patrick appears to be in Texas to cheer on Aaron Rodgers in the marquee Packers-Cowboys matchup in Week 5. Rodgers’ girlfriend posted a few photos from Texas to her Instagram Story including one with the Packers quarterback coming off the plane.

Patrick posted a smiley face with hearts emoji letting fans know she liked what she saw. The former driver also enjoyed a few Texas style-tacos before the big game.

Rodgers & Patrick Took Some Time to Pick Apples

Rodgers has been focused on getting the Packers off to a fast start, but it looks like the quarterback also took some time to pick apples with Patrick. She posted a photo on Instagram of the couple holding baskets full of apples encouraging fans to embrace the fall season by using apples in recipes.

“It’s that time of year!!!! Apple pie, apple crisp, apple chips, apple sauce, apple chutney, apple slaw, apple juice, diced apples, sliced apples, topped with apples… ya, I think that’s about it. 🤣 🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏,” Patrick noted on Instagram.

Patrick and Rodgers may have taken some time to enjoy autumn, but the couple is locked into football season. Patrick has been frequently posting photos from Packers’ practices and games.

Patrick Gave Up Her Bears Fandom in Favor of the Packers

Rodgers’ girlfriend grew up a Bears fan, but has given up her Chicago fandom thanks to her relationship status with the star Packers quarterback. Ahead of the Packers-Bears opener, Rodgers posted a photo showing she was decked out in Green Bay gear.

“Bravely walked all around Chicago in our @packers gear!!!!! People were actually pretty nice too! My Arizona bffs flew all the way to Chicago for a quick trip to support @aaronrodgers12 play in the first game of the nfl season. And we are all JACKED for tonight!!! Let’s goooo! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ ……yes this city is windy. 🤪💨,” Patrick posted on Instagram.

During an interview with ESPN W, Patrick described the transition from cheering for the Bears to rooting for the Packers. Patrick emphasized that it was different than just switching teams given her connection with Rodgers.

Anyone that wonders why I don’t cheer for the Bears, it’s not like it’s an in-house rivalry of like, “Oh, you cheer for this team, I cheer for that team.” It’s like, “No, you play for that team.” I can never understand when people are like, “Why don’t you cheer for the Bears still anymore?” I’m like, “Well for obvious reasons.” Usually with a sports teams or an athlete, whatever it may be, a driver, usually you need to have a reason, right? Maybe it’s because you’re from the city. Or maybe it’s because you’re dating one.

It appears the feeling is mutual as the Packers quarterback spoke glowingly about his relationship with Patrick.

“It’s more normal [to talk about their relationship],” Rodgers told Artful Living. “In the right settings, it’s normal. There’s still the right time and right place, but I don’t feel like I have to be reserved all the time. We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other.”