Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

What started as two athletes exchanging email addresses has blossomed into a romantic relationship as Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are officially dating. The couple initially met at the 2012 ESPYs and remained friends well before they started dating.

Both went through breakups in 2017 as Patrick broke up with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while Rodgers stopped dating actress Olivia Munn. Patrick grew up a Bears fans, but she is trading in her Chicago gear for green and yellow. Not only does Rodgers have a new girlfriend, but he may have made a new Packers fan.

“I can’t wait to go to Lambeau,” Patrick told USA Today. “I was a Bears fan (but) I’ve known Aaron for quite a while and I’ve always told him I would cheer for him. As I’ve said before, I cheer for him, I just don’t want his team to win. Now, of course, I cheer for the whole team.”

Fans can expect to see more of Patrick at Packers game in 2018. The couple made an appearance together at the 2018 ESPYs.

Learn more about Rodgers new girlfriend.

1. Patrick Grew Up a Chicago Bears Fan

Patrick is from Roscoe, Illinois so it makes sense that she grew up a Bears fan. The only problem is her boyfriend is the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, the chief NFC North rival of the Bears. Patrick has sworn her newfound loyalty to the Packers, but her family is not so quick to jump on the bandwagon. Patrick’s father, TJ Patrick, spoke with Autoweek about his love for the Bears.

“I’m still a Bears fan,” TJ Patrick told Autoweek. “I’m always going to be a Bears fan. I can’t be a Packers fan. Danica is still a Bears fan, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be an Aaron Rodgers fan…Actually, the first time we met him I told the kids I was going to wear my Brian Urlacher jersey and tackle him. I couldn’t find it. He walked in and asked, ‘Where is your jersey?’ I told him I couldn’t find it. He said, ‘I would respect you a lot more if you had it on. He’s good about it. He knows. He is very intelligent and still has a sense a humor.”

2. The Couple Were Longtime Friends & Initially Met at the ESPYs

Rodgers and Patrick knew each other long before they started dating. Patrick noted they would see each other regularly at the ESPYs and other events. After Rodgers and Olivia Munn stopped dating, they realized they had more in common than they thought.

“We’ve just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places,” Patrick told USA Today. “So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling…We both just have similar hobbies and interests – the kind of life that we live and wanting to travel and various different things, liking dogs.”

3. Patrick & Rodgers Initially Exchanged Email Addresses Not Phone Numbers

Patrick was more specific on their first meeting in an interview on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show where she noted they first met at the 2012 ESPYs. What was a notable about their first meeting was the two exchanged email addresses rather than phone numbers.

“We met at the ESPYs in 2012,” Patrick said per the New York Post. “We both remember meeting each other, it was quick. I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, not a phone number? Just an email address?…We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay — it was very cute.”

4. Patrick Retired From Racing After the 2018 Indianapolis 500

Patrick retired from auto racing in 2018 after racing in the Indianapolis 500. Patrick noted it was time to call it quits when she felt her passion for the sport was starting to diminish.

“It wasn’t in my heart anymore,” Patrick told ABC News. “What I love about racing was that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control.”

Rodgers and Patrick have bonded over their shared experience as athletes. Patrick explained to USA Today the two have so much in common.

“It’s nice. We have a lot of things we can compare and contrast in our worlds of being physical and everything from the fan side, to the media side, to the business side to just the juggling of all things. The emotions of it all,” Patrick explained to USA Today. “Actually it has been really nice and helpful in this last transition, reminding me of little things along the way.”

Patrick did not get the storybook ending to her career she wanted as she crashed in her final race.

5. Patrick Released a Book Called Pretty Intense Which Details Her Favorite Recipes & Health Tips

Patrick may have retired from racing, but she is staying busy. Patrick released a book in late 2017 called Pretty Intense. The book details her favorite recipes along with fitness tips. Patrick told the USA Today that Rodgers’s favorite recipe is for the key lime tart. Patrick frequently posts recipes on her social media accounts. One of her tips is to embrace the crock pot.

“That’s really simple and straightforward,” Patrick noted to the USA Today. “Honestly, you can just put a chunk of meat in the crock-pot, and let it cook for eight, nine hours. You’ve got food for the week. So it’s a good one, so you have stuff in the fridge.”

She also has a rosemary cashew cookie recipe that she compared to “crack.”

“The rosemary cashew cookies — they’re really different, but they’re like crack,” Patrick joked to USA Today. “Although, I don’t know. I’ve never done crack, but I imagine them being like crack.”