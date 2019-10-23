Vikings Faced With Tough Decision on Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen is in danger of missing the first game of his NFL career. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is questionable to suit up Thursday night against the Washington Redskins due to a hamstring injury that occurred in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.

On Tuesday, Thielen told reporters he was feeling “quite a bit better” and is “hopeful” to play this week. However, according to the Star Tribune, it’s “unlikely” Thielen will play. If he can’t go, Thielen’s streak of 87-consecutive starts would also come to an end.

It would be a big loss for the Vikings, as Thielen has emerged into one of the best and most reliable wide receivers in the NFL over the past few seasons.

Adam Thielen said his hamstring has gotten quite a bit better since Sunday, and added he's hopeful he'll be able to go Thursday. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) October 22, 2019

The injury is believed to be a mild hamstring strain and not expected to keep Thielen sidelined for multiple weeks. The Vikings have 10 days off before their Week 9 road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Thielen can’t play, the Vikings will turn to Laquon Treadwell and Bisi Johnson, who are both backups on the depth chart. Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph will likely see the biggest bump in targets if Thielen is sidelined.

Thielen’s Spectacular Catch Leads to Injury

With just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter on Sunday against the Lions and trailing 7-0, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins eluded pressure and rolled out of the pocket, connecting with Thielen on an acrobatic play in the back of the end zone that resulted in a 25-yard touchdown. It was one of the best catches of the season for Thielen, unfortunately, it also forced him to miss the rest of the game.

The Vikings went on to win 42-30 in Thielen’s absence as Cousins didn’t miss a beat, throwing for 337 yards and four touchdowns. Stefon Diggs also had a monster game as the top pass-catching target, hauling in seven receptions for 142 yards.

Cousins has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league over the past few weeks, in fact he leads in the NFL with a 114.3 passer rating.

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins * Leads NFL in yards per pass attempt (9.1)

* Leads NFL in passer rating (114.3)

* Ranks 5th in TD passes (13)

* Ranks 4th in completion rate (69.8%)

* Has completed passes at 7% above expectation, 3rd best in NFL (Next Gen Stats) — Evan Silva (@evansilva) October 21, 2019

Kirk Cousins Revenge Game

The current Vikings quarterback was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Redskins. Thursday will be the first game against his former team, but Cousins is not focused on the reunion.

“That’s not something I need to get into,” Cousins told the Star Tribune. “It’s been well-documented, and it’s about trying to win a football game.”

And that is what you say Class act Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/JP9C2yOYj5 — Simone Love (@SimoneBett) October 22, 2019

Cousins also shared some fond memories about his time in DC.

“I’m just so grateful,” Cousins told reporters earlier this week. “I could list the names and if I did I would probably leave somebody out but there are some special coaches and teammates in that organization that all relate to the rest of my life. When football is long over I’ll still be calling them and texting them and that’s just the simple truth.”

Cousins played six seasons with the Skins, taking the team to the playoffs twice and being named once to the Pro Bowl. He also had a viral moment, shouting “you like that” into the camera following a dramatic comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

Vikings are 3-0 the past 3 weeks (5-2 overall) Kirk Cousins' stats: 68-90, 976 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT His average passer rating is 139.46 You like that? pic.twitter.com/LUDw4JPzrP — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) October 20, 2019

Thursday’s matchup between the Redskins and Vikings will also be a revenge game of sorts for Washington QB Case Keenum, who played one season with Minnesota and took the team all the way to the NFC Championship Game in 2017.

