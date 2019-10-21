Raiders Trade Former 1st-Round Pick to Texans

The Texans are fortifying their secondary.

With one week to go until the NFL trading deadline, the Raiders have sent CB Gareon Conley to Houston in exchange for a third-round pick, according to multiple reports. Conley was taken 24th overall by Oakland in the 2017 draft out of Ohio State. In 23 games played for the Raiders over two-plus seasons, Conley has recorded four interceptions and 45 tackles.

Breaking: #Raiders traded CB Gareon Conley to the #Texans for a 3rd round pick, sources said. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 21, 2019

Raiders Continue To Reload

The Conley deal is the third trade for the Raiders since the season began last month as GM Mike Mayock continues to stay active during what is expected to be a long rebuilding process.

On October 8, Oakland acquired WR Zay Jones from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2021 draft pick. Also, on September 19, the team traded for WR Trevor Davis, sending an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to the Green Bay Packers.

AP Source: Bills trade receiver Zay Jones to Raiders. by ⁦@john_wawrow⁩ https://t.co/YY6c2Sp8j1 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) October 8, 2019

The Raiders needed depth at wideout in the absence of Antonio Brown, who was released on September 7. Brown was later signed and released again by the New England Patriots.

The trade for Jones also caused a stir throughout the league. The former second-round pick said he was “shocked’ that Buffalo shipped him out west. “I felt like I had a good amount of production in my second season,” Jones told the SF Chronicle after the trade. “Stepping into the third season, obviously I was hoping and planning for more. It wasn’t trending in that direction in the beginning. I was just trying to stay as patient as possible and really trust in that process.”

READ NEXT: Le’Veon Bell Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Jets RB in Week 7?

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith