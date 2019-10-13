Is the Stefon Diggs Trade Drama Over? Vikings WR Lights Up Eagles

Stefon Diggs is having quite a day. After weeks of seemingly endless trade rumors, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver put up huge numbers against the Philadelphia Eagles defense in the first half alone. He also made a few costly mistakes.

At halftime, Diggs was the team’s leading receiver, with four catches on seven targets for 135 yards. He also had and two touchdowns for over 50+ yards. 26.5 fantasy points at halftime is quite impressive.

Stefon Diggs 62 yards for 6!! He looked back at the Philly D as he went into the end zone 👀#PHIvsMIN pic.twitter.com/LD7UKquJsA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2019

THERE GOES DIGGS AGAIN! 51-yard TD for @StefonDiggs' second of the day. #PHIvsMIN 📺: FOX

Diggs also saw a ball from Kirk Cousins bounce off his hands and helmet late in the second quarter and into the hands of former Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo, but the interception didn’t lead to any points for the Eagles.

So does Diggs’ monster game in Minnesota mean that things are no longer in flux in Minnesota? Are the trade rumors finally put to sleep?

Twitter Weighs In

After the Vikings lost to the Bears Week 4, Diggs posted several vague social media posts while also following several New England Patriots players on Instagram. Then, when asked about whether or not there was truth to the trade rumors, Diggs responded by saying that there was truth to all rumors.

After a relatively quiet Week 5, Diggs broke out in a big way at home against the Eagles. Diggs also had one rushing attempt in the game for 10 yards. Reactions on Twitter showcase a number of opinions suggesting the drama with Diggs and his potential desire to be traded could be over if he remains “happy.”

Vikings trying real hard to keep Stefon Diggs happy in purple this week pic.twitter.com/eNSLc6eqwQ — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 13, 2019

Plays like that will keep Stefon Diggs happy. Kirk Cousins hits Diggs for a 62-yard touchdown pass and the Vikings lead 17-3. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 13, 2019

We think Stefon Diggs is back to being happy in Minnesota https://t.co/y52uPLP9Yr — TheVikingsWire (@TheVikingsWire) October 13, 2019

Diggs is happy nowpic.twitter.com/a2f2XQiDvW — Safest Betting Sites (@SBS_Authority) October 13, 2019

Bet diggs dont wanna trade from vikings no more — Domo🤙♊🏈🏁 (@DomJax81) October 13, 2019

Others felt that Diggs putting up big numbers while showcasing his long-ball abilities also might enhance his value and interest other teams more, thus ramping up trade rumors even more:

Diggs trade value at an all-time high. Send him packing. — Chili King (@dms66) October 13, 2019

Vikings increasing Diggs trade values — Luis Benitez (Ultra) (@iAmBenitez) October 13, 2019

Vikings showcasing Diggs for a trade? Whats going on here? — burg (@CULLENBURGAR) October 13, 2019

The Vikings have said on multiple occasions that they have zero desire to trade Diggs, so a trade may not be likely. Diggs had far from a perfect game, however. There was the aforementioned tipped ball that led to an Eagles interception, and he dropped another very catchable ball early in the third quarter that helped end a key Vikings offensive position. Some fans also called Diggs out for the drops on Twitter.

Kirk Cousins may want to demand a trade this week imho, Stefon Diggs with ANOTHER drop. — Ari Temkin (@arisports) October 13, 2019

2nd dropped pass from Diggs. Maybe Cousins should come up with a ‘cold’ and skip practice, create team turmoil and secretly demand a trade …#Vikings — Chad Slyter (@cslydes) October 13, 2019

The Vikings led 24-3 in the second quarter before the Eagles came back to cut the lead to 24-20 in the third. It’s unlikely that the drama will subside in Minnesota despite the huge performance by Diggs simply because they essentially fell apart after a very strong start in the game.

In an extremely competitive NFC North division–the only division in the NFL in which every team in it has a winning record–it’s important to win every week. If the Vikings don’t pull this one off at home after having a 21-point lead, the drama will most assuredly continue–and Diggs could still be smack in the middle of it.

