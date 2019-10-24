Andre Iguodala Posts Cryptic Message Before Lakers Game

It looks like Andre Iguodala may be very eager to join one of the Los Angeles teams.

As the NBA opened the 2019-20 regular season, the marquee game was none other than the Los Angeles Clippers hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. Obviously, the game was a very entertaining one that was closely contested until the Clippers pulled away with a 112-102 victory.

While the spotlight was obviously on the team debuts of Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis, the spotlight should have been on another player who wasn’t even involved in the game — none other than Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala is currently a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but everyone knows that the Grizzlies are just keeping him on the roster until they can find a trade partner. And as you should also know, both the Lakers and Clippers are seen as the favorites to land Iguodala if he’s bought out and becomes a free agent.

Needless to say, the former Finals MVP took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message just prior to the start of the Lakers-Clippers game.

Can I live? — andre (@andre) October 23, 2019

Andre Iguodala Desperate To Get Out of Memphis?

While this is purely speculation, Iguodala could be referring to the notion of when he’ll play again. The 35-year-old veteran did not play in Wednesday’s season opener for the Grizzlies against the Miami Heat. One would expect Iguodala — who is fully healthy — to be a healthy scratch for many Grizzlies games this season.

In other words, the veteran small forward is clearly biding his time until the Grizzlies find a willing trade partner. The problem is, that likely won’t happen until closer to the trade deadline in February when contenders have a clearer idea of where they stand in the playoff pecking order.

Andre Iguodala’s Preferred Choice is Lakers or Clippers

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN initially reported a couple of weeks prior that if Iguodala has it his way, he’ll sign with either the Lakers or the Clippers.

“It’s the two LA teams. It’s the Lakers and it’s the Clippers. And if there is a buyout at some point — if Memphis can’t trade him — that’s where that will come down to, those two teams.” “Iguodala is OK with sitting right now … Iguodala’s fine with seeing what the landscape looks like and then jumping in on the season a little later. You’re signing Andre Iguodala or trading for him for the postseason.”

As far as where Iguodala will go this season, Marc Stein of The New York Times says it’s too early to determine where the former Finals MVP will be traded — but that the likes of the Lakers, Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets will all be interested in him if no trade materializes.

“It’s still too early to say how the Iguodala saga will play out this season. The Memphis Grizzlies are determined to get something back for Iguodala in a trade, and they have until the Feb. 6 trade deadline to find a deal that makes sense. The Grizzlies are doing the absolute right thing to take their time and hold out hope that a contender, no longer willing to wait for the prospect of Iguodala getting a buyout and becoming a free agent, comes forward with a good trade offer. If no trade materializes for Memphis and the 2015 N.B.A. finals most valuable player becomes available at midseason, Iguodala will have his choice of contenders. Bidders will include the Lakers, Clippers, Rockets, Sixers, you name it.

One thing is for certain — Los Angeles could very well be Iguodala’s next destination.