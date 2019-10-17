Browns Bench Starter on Offensive Line Amid Trade Rumors

Greg Robinson is heading to the bench for the Cleveland Browns.

The team’s left tackle has or is soon to be benched, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Robinson has started all six games this season and was among the depth chart for eight games last season.

Before the report surfaced, Browns general manager John Dorsey said during his press conference that he wanted Robinson to be more consistent — a word Dorsey used a lot when talking about the team as a whole.

“I would like Greg to be more consistent,” Dorsey said of the former No. 2 overall pick. “Just be more consistent as a football player.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sacked 16 times this season — the 10th most in the league — and hit 22 times as the Browns have stumbled into the bye week at 2-4.

On top of that, Mayfield has at times looked extremely uncomfortable in the pocket and has forced some throws that have resulted in his league-leading 11 interceptions.

Robinson is ranked as the 43rd-best tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s given up only one sack this season, and two hits. Robinson has never excelled in pass protection, but is a solid run-blocker and is part of the front-five in the trenches for the Browns that has helped Nick Chubb be the second leading rushing in the NFL (607 yards) and propel Cleveland into the top half of rushing yards per game (119.8) as a team.

He has been called for five penalties and he was ejected in the team’s season-opener against the Titans for kicking safety Kenny Vacarro in the head. Robinson said it was inadvertent.

“For every one of them, not only [Robinson], just the heightened awareness, surroundings, what’s going on within a defensive structure and seeing things quicker, reaction,” said offensive line coach James Campen. “I think for the whole, entire group, if we can get that going, we’re going to cover up a lot of things.”

John Dorsey Says Change is Coming to Browns Offensive Line

When asked about change possibly coming to the Browns offensive line, Cleveland general manager John Dorsey said: “That’s coming down the road.”

Dorsey later expanded.

“We’ll do what’s best for the Cleveland Browns organization. We’ll make a million phone calls,” he said. “What I’d like to do is constantly work the phones and do some research. Whatever happens, happens. If nothing happens, you move on and move on to the next project.”

Will that change come internally? Of the three backups, Justin McCray has seen a small amount of time at tackle in 2017 with Green Bay, but Kendall Lamm would be the obvious choice to fill in. Lamm has been the primary backup tackle, but was injured in the Browns opener. He returned to action last week. Lamm has 24 starts in his career, including 13 for the Houston Texans a year ago.

Trent Williams Trade Speculation Swirls After John Dorsey Comments

For the most part, Dorsey’s near 30 minute session with media members on Wednesday was uneventful, with the veteran GM doing his best impression of coach-speak.

But Dorsey saved his most revealing comments for last as he walked off the podium and all but confirmed he’s had talks with the Washington Redskins about acquiring seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.

“Need that tackle,” a reporter said, obviously hinting at the Williams rumors. Dorsey smiled as he got up from the podium and said, “What tackle,” before dropping a final walk-off.

“It takes two to tango,” he said.

Dorsey also acknowledged he has spoken to Redskins Team President Bruce Allen.

“We’ve had a few conversations,” Dorsey said.

Williams has been one of the best in the game at his position, obvious by the stacked resume. But after missing the first six weeks of the season in the midst of a holdout from the Redskins, there’s no certainty that he walks into the Browns facility and is the band-aid the team needs on the line.

Dorsey has not been shy about making blockbuster deals and Williams could be next.

