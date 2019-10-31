Browns Claim Former Giants Linebacker

With an open roster spot following the trade of defensive end Genard Avery this week, the Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Tae Davis.

Davis (6-1, 224 pounds) is in his second season out of Chattanooga. He originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but has seen some playing time. He’s has appeared in 18 games with five starts.

He has recorded 37 career tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed. He has appeared in four games with one start this season.

Rookie Mack Wilson starts at will linebacker and Joe Schobert playes the mike spot in Steve Wilks’ defense, which utilizes mostly two LBs. Adarius Taylor plays the sam spot, but is used sparingly, playing double-digit snaps just once this season.

Genard Avery Trade Opens Up Roster Spot

Avery was traded to Philadelphia this week after being inactive for the majority of the Browns games this season. Cleveland got a fourth-round pick back from the Eagles.

Avery played all 16 games in 2018, starting five. He made 40 total tackles, notching five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, good for fourth on the team. He also forced fumble and was credited with 14 quarterback hits and four passes defended.

With Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon holding down the starting spots, Avery has been supplanted by Chad Thomas and Chris Smith for the backup roles.

Avery was active over Smith during Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but only saw three snaps. He played on 58 percent of the Browns snap last season.

It was the second move in recent weeks by the Browns, who dealt 2018 second-round pick Austin Corbett to the Rams for a fifth-round pick.

‘Singular Focus’ For Browns Against Broncos

It’s safe to say the Browns want to put their 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots last weekend behind them. During his media availability on Wednesday, head coach Freddie Kitchens only wanted to talk about what was ahead for the Browns.

“I am only going to talk about this Denver game,” Kitchens said. “Those guys compete on an every-down basis. Every day they come to work, they are pros and they try to get better.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield echoed that sentiment for the 2-5 Browns.

“Last year does not matter. Right now, it is about this week,” Mayfield said. “It is about us and it is about doing everything we can to find a way to win in Denver.

“Just based on where we are, we have to have a singular focus,” Mayfield added. “The only thing we need to be worried about right now is doing our job at a very high level each day, and that goes at practice, that goes to walkthrough, meetings and then to Sunday, carrying that over.”

The Browns will take on the Broncos, who are sending backup quarterback Brandon Allen out. Allen does not have an NFL completion to his name. Starter Joe Flacco was ruled out with a herniated disk in his neck, which may cost him the rest of his first season in Denver as the team looks for the best solution going forward.

“We need to win every game in the worst way,” Kitchens said. “You do not look ahead. You stay in the moment. I think our guys will do a great job of staying in the moment, preparing on Wednesday, then coming back and preparing on Thursday Friday and going to playing the game. Eliminate the penalties, eliminate the turnovers and we will be fine.”

The Browns are just a 3-point road favorite for the game.

READ NEXT: Freddie Kitchens Shades Wide Receiver After Loss to Patriots