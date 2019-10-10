Byron Pringle Fantasy: Will Chiefs WR Play a Big Role in Week 6?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been hit hard with injuries in recent weeks. They are without their top two wide receivers so the opportunity for young players to step up has come. Byron Pringle seems to be making the most out of his chance.

Pringle was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. He fought during training camp to make the team when many thought he would be cut. Now with Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins injured, Pringle has stepped up and shown he is a play maker.

The Chiefs came from behind in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. On their game-winning drive, Pringle had an impressive 13-yard catch that saw him absorb two big hits and set his team up with first-and-goal. That play opened eyes and it continued in Week 5. Despite the Chiefs suffering their first loss, Pringle finished with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Is this receiver the next big thing in Kansas City? They have a knack for turning no name players into stars within their explosive offense.

Byron Pringle Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are known defensively as a team led by JJ Watt that will stop the run and go get the quarterback, not for their pass defense. This season, that is no different. The Texans are ranked 25th in the league allowing 270.4 yards per game through the air.

In Week 1, they allowed two receivers to go over 100 yards. In Week 3, Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers racked up 13 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns against Houston’s secondary. Patrick Mahomes is in line for a big bounce back game after scoring just 13 points on Sunday night.

.@PatrickMahomes finds the rookie Byron Pringle on the run for 28 yards 🎯 #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #INDvsKC on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ZqkGgcuCUY pic.twitter.com/MdLkGKJFq7 — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2019

Hill returned to practice Wednesday for the Chiefs but it is still unlikely that he is ready for game action. Watkins has been out all week after leaving Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. This leaves the Chiefs thin at receiver on paper but they have young talent that is ready to prove themselves. That is where Pringle steps in.

Pringle is coming off his first 100-yard game in the NFL paired with scoring his first touchdown. Mahomes has been finding a new weapon every week but Pringle looks like he is a reliable target who holds onto the ball.

Should You Start or Sit Byron Pringle in Week 6?

The Chiefs have been a mystery all season in fantasy. Injuries have played a huge part. Aside from Mahomes and Travis Kelce who are every week starters, Kansas City has many handcuff situations.

In Week 6, there are many Chiefs’ receivers that can be played. The Texans are not strong in the secondary and we all know that the Chiefs will throw the ball. If you have just one Chiefs’ receiver, he is worth a WR3/Flex spot in your lineup this week.

If you currently have multiple Chiefs receivers outside of Hill and Watkins, it will be a gut decision come Sunday morning. But after the game that Pringle had in Week 5, it would be wise to ride the hot hand and hope he can repeat his performance from a week ago.