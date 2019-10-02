Tyreek Hill to Practice Wednesday: When Will Chiefs Top WR Return to Game Action?

The Kansas City Chiefs are one step closer to getting back their No. 1 receiver. Tyreek Hill returned to practice on Wednesday after suffering an injury in Week 1.

Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill will practice today, per Andy Reid. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2019

Hill caught two passes for 16 yards in the team’s first regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return. Hill was seen on the field before the Chiefs faced the Detroit Lions. He was catching passes during warm ups which gave hope to Chiefs’ fans.

Hill was set to undergo imaging tests on his shoulder injury to help get a full evaluation. He was believed to be available in two weeks at the earliest. The fact that Hill returned to practice is a good sign for Kansas City.

Head coach Andy Reid did not reveal Hills stats beyond today. They are waiting to see how his first day back goes. Reid did not rule out the possibility of Hill playing this week against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs currently sit at 4-0 and have maintained one of the league’s best offenses even without their top receiver.

Chiefs’ Offense Could Get Even Stronger When Hill Returns

The injury to Hill’s shoulder was initially seen as a rare one. There was belief that if Hill were to suffer a hit, there could be some damage done to the arteries in his shoulder. Kansas City will be careful in bringing Hill back but it is a good sign that he is returning already.

The Chiefs currently rank at the top of the league averaging 33.8 points per game. They also rank second in 474.8 yards per game. One aspect that was expected to take a hit was their passing game but Patrick Mahomes leads the air attack that is averaging 373 yards per game.

With Hill out of the lineup, the Chiefs secondary receivers have stepped up in a big way. In Week 1, it was Sammy Watkins. He finished with nine catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns. The next week, it was Demarcus Robinson with the big game with 172 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs have adapted and found a way to keep up their dynamic offensive play in the absence of Hill.

Hill had 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018. He turned into one of the best receivers in the game for a team that made it to the AFC Championship Game. He received a three-year, $54 million contract extension prior to Week 1. Hill will begin to earn that contract once he steps on the field and back into his No. 1 receiver role.

The Chiefs have four dynamic running backs to go with one of the top receiving cores in the league. Mahomes is once again playing at an MVP level and is spreading the ball around to all his weapons. When Hill returns to game action, this will open up other receivers even more because attention will go to the speedster. This is already a tough team to beat and the team will only get stronger as they get healthier.