Chiefs Snap Counts in Week 5 Loss vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday Night Football. They fell to the Indianapolis Colts 19-13.

The Chiefs were banged up coming into the game but it became worse once the clock started running. Many players were injured during the game which will be outlined below. Here are the final snap counts for Sunday night’s loss.

Offensive Snap Counts

Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes (63)

Mahomes took every offensive snap under center for the Chiefs which will happen every week if he is healthy. He took a hit in the first half and came up limping but was able to finish the game. The Colts made Mahomes look pedestrian despite him throwing for 321 yards. He completed 22 of 39 passes and was running for his life all game long.

Offensive line: Mitchell Schwartz (63, 3 special teams), Austin Reiter (63, 3 special teams), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (63, 3 special teams), Cam Erving (63, 1 special teams), Andrew Wylie (50, 2 special teams), Ryan Hunter (14, 3 special teams), Martinas Rankin (1, 3 special teams)

The offensive line in Kansas City was missing Eric Fisher again in Week 5. Wylie left the game with an ankle injury and was replaced by Hunter. Rankin was active for the first time but he played just one offensive snap. The Chiefs released Jeff Allen during the week.

Running backs: Damien Williams (35), LeSean McCoy (14), Darrel Williams (14, 13 special teams), Anthony Sherman 5, 17 special teams)

Williams returned from injury and immediately took over his starting spot at running back. The Chiefs went away from McCoy after an early fumble and he did not receive another carry in the game. The other Williams, Darrel, returned primarily to special teams.

Wide receivers: Demarcus Robinson (58, 1 special teams), Byron Pringle (49, 9 special teams), Mecole Hardman (39, 7 special teams), De’Anthony Thomas (7, 14 special teams), Sammy Watkins (2)

Injuries have plagued the Chiefs’ receivers all season. Tyreek Hill remains inactive and Watkins left after just two snaps on Sunday night. This caused an increase in action for Robinson and Pringle.

Tight ends: Travis Kelce (58), Blake Bell (28, 18 special teams), Deon Yelder (4)

Yelder was not used as much as expected after a strong performance in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. The Colts were viewed as a good matchup for Yelder but the team decided to use Bell as the backup to Kelce.

Defensive Snap Counts

Defensive line: Frank Clark (67), Emmanuel Ogbah (65, 5 special teams), Derrick Nnadi (62, 5 special teams), Tanoh Kpassagnon (43, 8 special teams), Chris Jones (38, 3 special teams), Khalen Saunders (33, 2 special teams), Xavier Williams (10)

The defensive line did not stop the run against the Colts. The biggest concern of the game was Jones leaving with an injury. He is the best player on that Chiefs’ defensive line and is a big loss if he is forced to miss time.

Linebackers: Ben Niemann (70, 17 special teams), Damien Wilson (66), Darron Lee (28, 18 special teams), Anthony Hitchens (11, 1 special teams), Reggie Ragland (5, 7 special teams)

Niemann took over the snaps lead from Wilson who has been dominating that category. They will be the starting linebackers as long as they remain healthy.

Secondary: Tyrann Mathieu (81), Bashaud Breeland (81), Juan Thornhill (74, 1 special teams), Charvarius Ward (57, 7 special teams), Kendall Fuller (53), Morris Claiborne (24, 4 special teams), Daniel Sorenson (22, 22 special teams), Jordan Lucas (1, 22 special teams)

Mathieu and Breeland played every defensive snap for the Chiefs. Claiborne was activated after serving his four-game suspension and played 24 snaps in his first game. Thornhill was featured a lot against the Colts. This is a group that needs to improve if the Chiefs want to make a deep playoff run.