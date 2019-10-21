DeMarcus Lawrence Sends Strong Message after Cowboys Beat Eagles [WATCH]

It seems as if DeMarcus Lawrence has gotten the last laugh. After the Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-10 Sunday night, the defensive end went on the offensive.

Lawrence, who had been jawing with Doug Pederson, told the Eagles coach to “shut his ass up” before the game. In his post-game press conference with NBC Sports, Michele Tafoya asked Lawrence if he wanted to add anything to his inflammatory statement. Yes, he did.

“That’s over. I feel like he [Pederson] got a statement today,” Lawerence told. “We are gonna let them sleep on it.”

The Eagles were never in this game. Philadelphia turned the ball over on their first two possessions, thanks to two hard-luck fumbles. Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered a Dallas Goedert turnover and then Lawrence ran over Lane Johnson for a strip-sack on Carson Wentz. Both turnovers led to Dallas touchdowns and dug the Eagles an insurmountable 14-0 deficit in the first quarter.

Cowboys 37, Eagles 10: Quick Observations

It was a terrible, terrible night to be an Eagles fan. The team looked completely unprepared and uninspired in what was considered a must-win game against a tough divisional rival. In the end, Philadelphia walked away with a 37-10 defeat with their poorest performance to date. Carson Wentz finished 16-of-26 for 191 yards and one touchdown, with an interception and two fumbles. It was by far the quarterback’s worst outing this year.

Carson Wentz Needed to Play Better

It wasn’t all Wentz’s fault … but, for the first time, the Eagles quarterback actually looked average. He uncharacteristically turned the ball two times and the second fumble was a complete mental lapse. He just took his eye off the ball and missed a perfect chest-high snap from center Jason Kelce. Wentz’s interception early in the fourth quarter was arguably the nail in the coffin and it came on a really bad throw. He was sacked three times and looked rattled. On the positive side, Wentz made one dime throw down the field to Nelson Agholor that was just a hair off. It was a rainbow shot that nearly went for a big completion.

The Play-Calling Looks Too Scripted

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, they were known for being extremely creative and aggressive in their play-calling. What happened? This team is as predictable as the ending to a Stephen King novel. Nothing good ever happens. Could the Eagles be missing former offensive coordinator Frank Reich? He has had no problem installing a high-octane offense in Indianapolis and the Colts keep winning. Meanwhile, the Eagles looked lost. There was a 3rd-and-18 play late in the second half when the Eagles ran the ball with Miles Sanders versus throwing it. Sanders was off and missed hitting open holes throughout the game. Third-stringer Boston Scott looked like the more explosive option out of the backfield.

The Offensive Line Was Beaten Down

The Eagles’ greatest strength has always been their offensive line, especially the trio of Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jason Peters. Well, Peters missed this one with a knee injury. Johnson played arguably the worst game of his life. And Kelce was part of an errant exchange with Carson Wentz (not his fault, though). The Cowboys’ talented defensive line feasted all night, led by edge-rushers DeMarcus Lawerence and Robert Quinn. They were in Wentz’s face for all four quarters. Lawrence and Quinn each had sacks, with cornerback Jourdan Lewis adding one more. Rookie Andre Dillard filled in admirably for Peters. This one wasn’t on him.

The Secondary Could Use Reinforcements

The Eagles trotted out Rasul Douglas and Jalen Mills as their starting cornerbacks Sunday night, with Orlando Scandrick manning the slot in nickel packages. The unit only gave up 239 receiving yards, but they gave up huge chunks at the most inopportune times as the Cowboys converted 8-of-14 on third down. Scandrick was in pursuit and couldn’t make the play on the Cowboys’ first touchdown on a 20-yard Tavon Austin run. Mills notched a nifty interception in the fourth quarter. Safety Malcolm Jenkins was absolutely bull-dozed on a touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott. It wasn’t their best effort. Ronald Darby never saw the field.

Eagles Receivers Can’t Get Space

Maybe it’s time they pull the trigger on a trade for a receiver. Whether it’s calling about A.J. Green or Emmanuel Sanders, they need something. DeSean Jackson’s absence is killing the Eagles and the supporting case can’t make plays down the field. Mack Hollins ran into a Cowboys defender (and knocked him out), while Alshon Jeffery (two catches, 38 yards) dropped an easy 25-yard completion. Nelson Agholor remains semi-allergic to football but did have two catches for 24 yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a team-high four catches for 69 yards and a score. Oh right, he fumbled one.

