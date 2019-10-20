Eagles Starting Cornerback Listed Active for Cowboys Game

There was minor concern over Ronald Darby’s status after he was limited at Friday’s practice. No need to worry.

The Eagles’ starting cornerback was among those listed active after the team submitted their final roster ahead of Sunday night’s game. Darby will man the outside corner spot, opposite fellow starter Jalen Mills.

Doug Pederson had indicated that both Darby and Mills would be the starting duo earlier this week, but the coach has remained quiet on how many snaps the pair will see in Dallas. The Eagles will likely use a heavy rotation in their depleted secondary.

“I think you still would rotate,” Pederson told reporters. “It just depends on probably how both of those guys feel with coming off their injury and just kind of working themselves back into game shape, I guess. But I would anticipate that both of them would get a lot more time moving forward.”

Alex Singleton Active for Cowboys Game

Alex Singleton, the former Canadian Football League star who shined in the preseason, was listed among the Eagles’ active players against Dallas. The 25-year-old was promoted from the practice squad Wednesday and filled an opening in the linebacker room vacated by Zach Brown. Singleton will likely be used primarily on special teams Sunday, but there is a chance they could use him in third-down situations.

The slightly undersized linebacker made a strong case for making the final 53-man roster in training camp and now he’ll have a first real crack at it. Singleton notched 24 tackles and one forced fumble in four preseason games, including 12 tackles in the finale versus the Jets.

Eagles fans took a liking to the undrafted free agent out of Montana State due to his flowing locks and hustle plays. He put on a clinic as a special teams ace while playing on a whopping 98 total snaps. Singleton could have looked for work elsewhere after initially being cut by Philadelphia. Instead, he chose to wait it out and the Eagles rewarded him by signing him to the practice squad.

“I wanted to be here,” Singleton told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That was why I didn’t just leave after the preseason. If there was a legit chance I’ll be playing football for the Philadelphia Eagles. I was going to stay, and now when it comes full circle, I’m happy I got that opportunity.”

Amari Cooper to Start at Receiver for Dallas

The Cowboys had several question marks on their final injury report, none bigger than Amari Cooper. The star receiver will suit up against the Eagles and could be the difference-maker in the game. Cooper, who Dallas acquired last year from Oakland in exchange for a first-round pick, racked up 217 receiving yards and three touchdowns the last time he played the Eagles. In two games against Philadelphia, Cooper has 16 catches for 292 yards.

All active tonight for Cowboys vs. Eagles: WR Amari Cooper (quad), LT Tyron Smith (ankle), RT La’el Collins (knee), WR Randall Cobb (back) and CB Byron Jones (hamstring). — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 20, 2019

Dallas will be fully healthy on the offensive line after left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins were declared active. Smith had been fighting through an ankle issue, while Collins was dealing with a knee ailment. Receiver Randall Cobb (back) and cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring) were also cleared to play after finishing the week as questionable.

