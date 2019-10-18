Eagles’ Lane Johnson Fires Back at DeMarcus Lawrence

It took almost a full week, but shots have finally been fired in this year’s edition of the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry. Get those seat belts fastened.

On Friday, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sent a shot screaming across the bow when he told reporters that Doug Pederson might want to “shut his ass up and stay on the sideline” during Sunday’s game.

Remember, the Eagles coach seemed to guarantee a victory for Philadelphia in some nonchalant comments to a local radio station earlier in the week. Pederson, of course, later clarified what he meant and back-tracked on it being any kind of guarantee.

But Lawrence didn’t see it that way and chose to stir the pot further by calling Pederson out. Predictably, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was primed and ready with the ultimate clap back.

In fact, he used a familiar meme to stress his point as he posted that viral video of Kawhi Leonard awkwardly laughing during last year’s NBA playoffs. It was the same response Johnson elicited when Lawrence mocked Carson Wentz and his mega-rich contract extension in June.

Mutual Respect Between Johnson & Lawrence

Believe it or not, Lane Johnson and DeMarcus Lawrence share a mutual respect for one another. While the trash talk that has come to define their relationship has been fun to observe, it might be all an act. Johnson indicated as much this past summer in some off-the-cuff remarks to reporters. In fact, the hulking Texan admitted that he should probably cut back on the back and forth in the press.

“I talked to DeMarcus at the Pro Bowl so we’re pretty much on the same level,” Johnson told reporters in June. “He’s there with his team and I’m here with my team. I respect him. I think he’s a great player. Every time I go against him, it’s a battle. There’s a mutual respect there.”

Lane Johnson admits he could probably cut back on the trash talking a bit, but says it’s part of his personality He talks about his recent back and forth with DeMarcus Lawrence#Eagles #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/bwmnwqIbdm — Dave Uram (@MrUram) June 11, 2019

Lawrence Has Zero Career Sacks versus Philadelphia

It seems rather funny for DeMarcus Lawrence to be verbally assaulting any player or coach on the Eagles. This is a guy who has yet to register a single sack against Philadelphia in nine career games. The two NFC East rivals line up and knock heads twice a year, with Lawrence usually matched up on big Lane Johnson.

The Eagles’ right tackle has shut him down in every contest. That’s a pretty telling stat in itself, especially considering Lawrence is no slouch. The Cowboys’ lead pass-rusher has tallied 36.5 sacks in six NFL seasons. Yet he has yet to even sniff Carson Wentz. Let’s see what happens this week.

Demarcus Lawrence has zero sacks in his lifetime against the Philadelphia Eagles yet talks like he has 100. Overpaid bum https://t.co/Q3BvguUcDp — F*ck Dallas SZN (3-3) (@Ertzbetter) October 18, 2019

“Tell him to come on. We ready,” Lawrence said Friday, via ESPN, in response to Doug Pederson’s guarantee. “Can he play the game? So he might want to shut his ass up and stay on the sideline. He can’t play the game for them. The Eagles got to play them and he’s supposed to sit on the sideline and do whatever he wants to do. But he can’t play the game for them, so we’ll see.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target