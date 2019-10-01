Key Cowboys Backup Diagnosed with Season-Ending Injury

“Kavon is going to have surgery tomorrow,” Garrett said, per the team’s official website. “We anticipate putting him on IR and him being out for the year.”

A fourth-year pro, Frazier had operated as the reserve free safety behind Xavier Woods, who missed Week 3 with an ankle injury. He notched five tackles across four games but primarily made his bones on special teams, where he was entrenched as a mainstay.

“He is a good special teams player for us. He has been a flyer for us and played in other situations, as well,” Garrett said.

This will be the third time in four seasons that Frazier, a 2016 sixth-round draft pick, will have failed to last an entire schedule. He made all 16 appearances in 2018, starting two games.

With Frazier moved to IR, the Cowboys likely will turn to rookie Donovan Wilson, a healthy scratch against the Saints, and veteran Darian Thompson as insurance behind Woods and Jeff Heath.

Along with CJ Goodwin, Garrett hinted at a committee approach to replacing Frazier on both sides of the ball.