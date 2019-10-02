ESPN Reporter Cautions Eagles about ‘Giving Everything Away’ for Jalen Ramsey

Another day, another Jalen Ramsey rumor. Ho-hum. Only this one has legs, or wings.

Long-time ESPN sleuth Chris Mortensen recently reported that the Philadelphia Eagles had offered a first-round pick and second-round pick for the disgruntled Jaguars cornerback. Jacksonville turned it down after making it clear they won’t accept anything less than two first-rounders for Ramsey.

On Wednesday, Mortensen joined Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on 94 WIP to discuss the details of the proposed trade. He also sent a warning to the Eagles not to mortgage the team’s future by sacrificing too many draft picks or young talent to get a deal done.

Remember, the Eagles don’t have a ton of cap flexibility and Ramsey is looking to break the bank with a long-term contract extension that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

“I don’t see Howie Roseman giving everything away,” Mortensen told 94 WIP. “You have to be careful. Going forward, Carson Wentz is only 26, gonna be 27. And I know Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Eagles is very conscientious of this — and Howie (Roseman) too — you don’t want to sit there and break down your future roster management via the salary cap and guys you need to extend internally, who are worthy of it, by being so desperate as if the window is closing on it. The window is not closing on the Philadelphia Eagles as long as Carson Wentz is healthy and playing.”

Jalen Ramsey Has ‘Exemplary’ Character

There has been a lot of talk about Jalen Ramsey’s character. He’s been severely outspoken about his desire to be a multi-millionaire — Ramsey pulled up to Jaguars training camp in a Brinks truck — and has consistently stirred the pot with his brazen commentary about opponents.

For all his glorious bravado, Ramsey never threw a teammate under the bus. The cornerback never held out of training camp when a new contract didn’t land on his lap. And he has been relatively quiet despite demanding a trade out of Jacksonville a few weeks ago.

ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reminded everyone of those facts in his interview on 94 WIP, while sticking up for his character.

“He didn’t really miss the offseason or training camp,” Mortensen told the station. “The guy loves to play football. In terms of his character, it’s pretty exemplary. He’s never had an off-field issues. Can he be a little bit a pain internally sometimes, can he play angry sometimes? Yes he does, he’s admitted those things, but he is a great player. He’s a game changing type player.”